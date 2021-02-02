Zack Snyder reveals sneak peek of Joker from Justice League: The Snyder Cut

The Joker is in Zack Snyder’s Justice League. Pic credit: Warner Bros.

Zack Snyder’s Justice League comes out in just over one month on HBO Max, and the director has been dropping hints about what fans can expect.

Over the weekend, Snyder released a look at Martian Manhunter, letting fans know the rumors were true about the hero appearing in his director’s cut.

Now, Snyder has followed up with a quick look at The Joker.

The Joker in Zack Snyder’s Justice League

This is the Jared Leto version of The Joker from The Suicide Squad, which fans vocally hated the first time he appeared.

However, as with everything from the Zack Snyder world of the movies, the “Snyder Cut” fans have come to an appreciation of everything that he helped create, rewriting the narrative along the way.

For The Joker, these fans have wanted to see more of Leto’s version, including people starting to scream for a David Ayer cut of Suicide Squad.

According to Zack Snyder, this will be a version of Ayer’s Joker, but updated and a little more road weary.

“I wanted to of course honor what had been created with him because I thought it was really cool,” Snyder said in an interview with Beyond the Trailer. “But also in [Justice League], I’m not going to tell you what happens in the little scene, but some water has gone under the proverbial bridge between when last we saw Joker and this appearance.

“So he’s made some…he’s a road-weary Joker, I guess that’s a way of saying it.”

Pic credit: @Zack Snyder/VERO

“Amazing character you created. Honored to have our worlds collide. @DavidAyerMovies @JaredLeto,” Snyder posted along with the Joker sneak peek on VERO.

There is a chance that Snyder uses this appearance to show what broke Batman since the costume of the dead Jason Todd (Robin) was seen in the background of Snyder’s movie.

Zack Snyder’s DCEU world?

Adding The Joker and Martian Manhunter, neither of which was in the original movie, is a way for Zack Snyder’s Justice League to show what his vision would have been if he had continued running the franchise.

This also includes showing Darkseid, which was only hinted at here and would be a major villain in a future movie. This might be the only chance fans get to see Snyder’s DCEU vision, so he went all out with a three-hour movie, one hour longer than the original theatrical release.

Zack Snyder’s Justice League premieres on March 18, 2021, on HBO Max.