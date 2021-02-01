Justice League: Snyder Cut: Zack Snyder teases Martian Manhunter is coming

Martian Manhunter is coming to Zack Snyder’s Justice League: Pic credit: DC/Warner Bros

There were a lot of hints that Martian Manhunter was part of Zack Snyder’s original plans for Justice League, but he never showed up.

However, that might change in March when Zack Snyder’s Justice League hits HBO Max.

Snyder released a small promo on his Twitter page that teased that Martian Manhunter is in his version of the movie.

Sign up for our Movie newsletter!

Zack Snyder’s teases Martian Manhunter

A character appeared in both Man of Steel and Justice League that was supposed to be Martian Manhunter in disguise.

However, he never changed or showed who he was in either movie.

This was Harry Lennix’s character of Calvin Swanwick, and he was supposed to show who he was in Justice League. Since Snyder had to leave the movie after his daughter’s death, Joss Whedon took over and never pulled the trigger on that reveal.

Now, with Snyder’s version of Justice League checking in at a full hour longer than the theatrical version, Martian Manhunter is apparently coming.

Read More Justice League: The Snyder Cut official running time released

He posted this on his Twitter account yesterday:

Who is Martian Manhunter in Zack Snyder’s Justice League?

Some fans might be unfamiliar with Martian Manhunter, even though he is a big part of Supergirl on The CW.

Martian Manhunter was one of the Justice League’s founding members when DC Comics first introduced them, even before Superman. When Superman arrived, Martian Manhunter left due to their power sets being slightly similar.

However, Martian Manhunter is a lot more than just a powerhouse. He also has shapeshifting abilities and can exercise mind control. In the New 52 in DC Comics, he used mind control to his advantage all the time.

However, he was also a good person, a police officer in his civilian identity, and someone who normally fought for the good of all humankind. In Supergirl, he was moved to the military sector but still fought the good fight.

Zack Snyder said what he considers Martian Manhunter’s relationship to the heroes is, and it goes back to Man of Steel.

“Harry Lennix is pretending to be a human being but does a great job, but has this relationship with Lois that started in Man of Steel if you kind of track their relationship,” Snyder said. “Harry understands there’s a relationship between Lois and Clark, who he knows, of course, is Superman.”

Zack Snyder’s Justice League will arrive on HBO Max on March 18, 2021.