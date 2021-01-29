Zack Snyder’s Justice League gets official HBO Max release date

Zack Snyder’s Justice League is coming to HBO Max. Pic credit: Warner Bros

The release date for Zack Snyder’s Justice League on HBO Max is official.

The re-edited movie, with newly shot scenes, will officially hit HBO Max on March 18, 2021.

This version will check-in at over three hours and be one long movie, as opposed to the previously hinted at four-part miniseries.

Sign up for our Movie newsletter!

How to see Zack Snyder’s Justice League

Zack Snyder’s Justice League (no longer called “The Snyder Cut”) will play exclusively on HBO Max.

The original movie hit on Nov. 17, 2017, and played in theaters, making a very disappointing $657 million. Now, Warner Bros has added a few million more into reshoots and even more into advertising in hopes of bringing in new subscribers for HBO Max.

Zack Snyder’s Justice League was a big part of the HBO Max promotional tour when it started. Wonder Woman, another DC property, was also part of it as it released day-and-date with the theatrical release on Christmas and became the most-watched movie for the streaming service over the holidays.

It is now time to see if the movie pays off fan expectations.

Read More Titans Season 3 is bringing in Tim Drake as Robin

What is different about Zack Snyder’s Justice League

Zack Snyder directed the original Justice League movie in 2017 but he had to leave the project when his daughter took her own life.

Warner Bros brought in Joss Whedon (Avengers) to finish the movie and allowed him to make changes to make the film more optimistic and less dark, a trait of Snyder’s Batman V Superman movie.

That split fans.

Warner Bros was already facing backlash from DC Comics fans who felt that Snyder had ruined what identified Batman and Superman from comic book history, making them dark and brooding and deadly.

However, Whedon made his changes and fans still rejected the movie, calling it “inconsistent.” A loud sector of fans began calling for the “Snyder Cut,” and wanted Zack Snyder brought back to show the movie as he planned.

Warner Bros bought into it as a special HBO Max exclusive and then gave Snyder millions of dollars to add even more scenes so he could play out some of what he had planned for later movies.

What resulted was a two-hour movie becoming a three-hour movie and what many expect to be a completely different experience.

The new version will include more of Cyborg’s story, at least one scene that will hint at Flash’s next movie, and the appearance of Darkseid, which never happened in the original. Joker is also expected to appear.

Zack Snyder’s Justice League will arrive on HBO Max on March 18, 2021.