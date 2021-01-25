Here is why Wonder Woman 1984 is no longer on HBO Max

Anyone who logged on to HBO Max on Monday, January 25, saw that a big movie was no longer there. Wonder Woman 1984 is no longer on HBO Max.

This might come as a shock to people who have been putting off watching the latest DCEU movie and now find there is no chance to watch it on TV now.

However, this is something that was planned the entire time.

Why is Wonder Woman 1984 not on HBO Max anymore?

Wonder Woman 1984 was an experiment for Warner Bros, the first major blockbuster movie that the studio released in theaters and on HBO Max at the same time.

This was a test to see how it would do theatrically when people had a chance to watch it on TV too. It was also important since many theaters, especially in the two biggest markets (New York City and Los Angeles), were shut down due to the pandemic.

The first Wonder Woman movie was a billion-dollar box office movie. This one is sitting at just $148 million worldwide after a month in theaters. The first movie made $103.2 million in its first weekend alone.

There were also lackluster reviews for Wonder Woman 1984, which is likely to be the case with most big-budget movies that the majority of audiences watch at home rather than in theaters.

However, the deal was only to have Wonder Woman 1984 on HBO Max for the movie’s first 30 days. That ended over the weekend.

Now, anyone who wants to see the movie will have to go to a theater or wait until it returns to HBO Max.

This is how all Warner Bros. 2021 movies will be, and this includes major releases such as Godzilla vs. Kong, Mortal Kombat, the next Conjuring movie, Space Jam: A New Legacy, The Suicide Squad, the Soprano’s prequel The Many Saints of Newark, Dune, and The Matrix 4.

When will Wonder Woman 1984 be back on TV?

Wonder Woman 1984 will now play by the theatrical release schedule.

This means that the movie will be able to go to Blu-ray in about 16 weeks from its release. There is no scheduled Blu-ray release yet for Wonder Woman 1984, but it should hit sometime after April 25, so likely in late spring.

The Blu-ray and digital downloads get a period of exclusivity after that, and then it hits streaming services. Since Warner Bros. owns HBO Max, that is where Wonder Woman 1984 will end up in the future, and that will likely be by this summer.

Wonder Woman 1984 is currently playing in theaters worldwide.