Here is when Wonder Woman 1984 will arrive on HBO Max on Christmas Day

Wonder Woman 1984 will do the unthinkable this Christmas. The DCEU movie, an easy $1 billion box office hit, will release in theaters and for free on HBO Max for subscribers on the same day.

While this will cost the movie studio hundreds of millions of dollars in box office revenue, it is a nice gesture to give fans who can’t or won’t leave their homes during a pandemic a chance for quality entertainment.

However, Wonder Woman 1984 won’t hit at midnight, like most movies on streaming services.

When will Wonder Woman 1984 hit HBO Max?

Wonder Woman 1984 comes out on Christmas Day both in theaters in North America and on HBO Max as well, free for subscribers.

With HBO Max finally available on Roku, this is something that HBO hopes will convince people to subscribe to the new streaming service since they will get to see the movie for free.

However, for fans of streaming giant Netflix, who knows they can wait until midnight to see any new shows and movies the day they are released, Wonder Woman 1984 will not follow that pattern.

Wonder Woman 1984 will hit HBO Max at noon ET and 9 a.m. PST. This makes it a perfect movie to throw on the TV after opening Christmas presents, rather one that people will wait up to see at midnight the night before

As a family release, the timing is perfect and spoilers are not likely to arrive online first thing in the morning for those trying to avoid them.

Since there is a Wonder Woman 1984 post-credit scene that was not screened for critics, there are even more surprises awaiting those who watch it on Christmas morning.

There is one other important thing to note.

Wonder Woman 1984 will only be on HBO Max for 31 days. After that, it will leave until the theatrical window expires.

Can you feel the wonder yet? ✨ Don’t miss #WonderWoman1984 in theaters December 25 and streaming the same day at 9am PT/12pm ET exclusively on HBO Max. pic.twitter.com/66MUMt7E4F — HBO Max (@hbomax) December 21, 2020

What is Wonder Woman 1984 about?

Wonder Woman 1984 takes Diana’s story to the ’80s, where she finds that Steve Trevor somehow is alive once again.

Meanwhile, she has to fight the combined threat of Maxwell Lord (Pedro Pascal) and Cheetah (Kristen Wiig).

Wonder Woman 1984 hits theaters on Christmas Day and will arrive on HBO Max the same day at noon EST.