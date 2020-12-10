Wonder Woman 1984 post-credit scene confirmed, director Patty Jenkins explains where to see it

There will be a Wonder Woman 1984 post-credit scene.

While this is not overly surprising news, it came as a shock to critics who received early access to the movie but did not have a post-credit scene in their versions.

Wonder Woman 1984 post-credit scene

According to Patty Jenkins in an interview with CinemaBlend’s ReelBlend podcast, she said there is a post-credit scene and then explained why it was not included in the press screeners.

“Let that be something to save for the audience,” Jenkins said. “Just because, God forbid, somebody writes about it, you’re like, ‘Well, then what fun was it? Now we should have just attached it to the end of the movie.”

It makes sense, as too many spoilers hit the internet before giant movies like Wonder Woman 1984 and spoil it for fans who find it harder and harder to avoid these spoilers.

As for what the Wonder Woman 1984 post-credit scene will be about, there is no telling because Jenkins wants it to be a surprise for fans.

Post-credit scenes are relatively new for DC movies, while they were normal for Marvel films.

The Christopher Nolan Batman movies and Zack Snyder’s Man of Steel did not have post-credit scenes.

However, Suicide Squad (Bruce Wayne meets with Amanda Waller), Justice League (Flash and Superman race), Shazam! (intro of Mister Mind), and Aquaman (Black Manta lives) introduced these into the DCEU.

Where to see Wonder Woman 1984 post-credit scene

Patty Jenkins is one of the people who feel the theatrical experience is important in movies, especially ones she makes like Wonder Woman 1984.

With the idea that a post-credit scene is something special for viewers, maybe it would be a good way to get people to see it in theaters instead of watching it on HBO Max to help the movie make it’s budget back.

Jenkins likes that idea — for the future.

However, she wouldn’t even consider it during the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result, the post-credit scene will be on both the HBO Max version and the theatrical experience. Especially with the Wonder Woman 1984 release date being on Christmas Day.

“[Making it a theatrical exclusive feature] would be smart. But we can’t do that with COVID right now,” Jenkins said. “Too many people can’t [see it safely].”

So, whether you see Wonder Woman 1984 on the big screen in a theater this Christmas season or stay at home and watch it on HBO Max, there is a chance for everyone to see the post-credit scene when the movie ends.

Check out the Wonder Woman 1984 trailer:

Wonder Woman 1984 premieres in theaters and on HBO Max on Christmas Day.