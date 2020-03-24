Wonder Woman 1984 delayed: Gal Gadot gives release date update amid coronavirus pandemic

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, many major forms of entertainment are being canceled or postponed.

Concerts and music festivals have seen their events shook up as attempts are made to mitigate the effect of the coronavirus outbreak.

The pandemic crisis has also led to changes for major motion pictures scheduled for specific dates in 2020, with the upcoming superhero sequel Wonder Woman 1984 delayed as well.

Wonder Woman 1984 is delayed, Gadot gives an update

On March 24, Gadot posted a vibrant image of herself in the role of Wonder Woman on Twitter. The actress posted a message of hope for everyone as they continue to deal with the uncertainty and frightening nature of the coronavirus pandemic.

“In this dark and scary time, I am looking forward to a brighter future ahead. Where we can share the power of cinema together again,” Gadot said in her Twitter caption.

“Excited to redate our WW84 film to August 14, 2020. I hope everyone is safe. Sending my love to you all,” Gadot said.

It’s not the first time the Wonder Woman 1984 release date has changed. Originally, the plan was to release the movie on December 13, 2019, with November 1 of last year also considered.

Then, the summer schedule for this year was pushed until June 5. That would date would have potentially helped the movie achieve summer blockbuster status and hit numbers like the first Wonder Woman film starring Gadot did.

Now fans will need to wait a few months more to see the DC superhero swing into action on the big screen once again.

Wonder Woman 1984 movie details

Wonder Woman 1984 is the sequel to the 2017 Warner Bros. film Wonder Woman starring Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, and Robin Wright. The original film took place during World War I around 1918.

As the title suggests, the new film will be set in the mid-80s, bringing all of the nostalgia of malls and other potential pop culture from that time period with it. A trailer (below) shows some of those throwback scenes as well as plenty of action scenes packed into a condensed tease for what’s on the way.

Gadot returns as Diana Prince and the title character, made famous on television by Lynda Carter. Gadot put in a spectacular performance in the 2017 movie, leading the way for female-driven superhero films at the box office. It generated $821,847,012 worldwide, per Box Office Mojo estimates.

In addition to Gadot, Chris Pine returns as Diana’s love interest Steve Trevor. Joining the cast is Kristen Wiig, who plays archaeologist Barbara Ann Minerva and who is also the villain Cheetah. Pedro Pascal, known most recently for Disney Plus’ The Mandalorian, plays businessman/entrepreneur named Maxwell “Max” Lord.

Wonder Woman 1984 is one of many movies to delay or postpone a release in 2020. Others included the new James Bond film No Time to Die, Fast and Furious 9, Mulan, and Black Widow.

Warner Bros.’ Wonder Woman 1984 arrives in theaters on August 14, 2020.