Justice League: The Snyder Cut official running time released

There were hints that the Snyder Cut of Justice League would be a four-part miniseries on HBO Max.

That is due to all the extra footage that Zack Snyder created, stretching out the movie to a four-plus hour running time.

However, the director has revealed the plans for Zack Snyder’s Justice League and its release on HBO Max.

Sign up for our Movie newsletter!

Zack Snyder’s Justice League release plans

Snyder took to his VERO account (via Cinema Blend) and revealed that the movie would not be released as a miniseries.

Instead, HBO Max will release Zack Snyder’s Justice League as a single movie, and the running time will be a whopping four hours.

The news was made in the comments where a fan asked if the movie would be four one-hour installments or, as one movie and Snyder said, “one shot.”

There is no official release date for Zack Snyder’s Justice League, but it will hit HBO Max sometime in March 2021.

Zack Snyder’s Justice League

Zack Snyder was initially heading things up at Warner Bros for the DC movies.

Lackluster reviews and fan complaints about the first few movies betraying the comic book characters’ personalities (specifically Man of Steel and Batman V Superman) caused Warner Bros to reconsider their partnership with Snyder.

Snyder ended up leaving Justice League early when his daughter died, and Warner Bros hired Joss Whedon to finish the movie.

What resulted was a mixed bag, with a little of Snyder’s grimdark DC view and a bit of Whedon’s more optimistic comic book storytelling.

However, while most vocal fans complained about Snyder’s early movies, a new fandom rose after this, a much louder fanbase who loved what Snyder did with his dark take on Superman and Batman.

They wanted to see what Justice League would have looked like if he had finished it.

The Snyder Cut became a calling card for these fans, and soon, Warner Bros and HBO agreed to let him put out his vision of the film and even gave him $30 million to add scenes to the original movie.

“It was an interesting experience,” Snyder said during an appearance on the ComicBook Debate YouTube channel. “We got to the point where, through a lot of hurdles and back and forth, that we’d come to the place where yes, the movie, you’re allowed to finish it and to do it the right way, that was a pretty cathartic and beautiful moment that I shared with my family.

“It was really an impossible dream come true.”

Zack Snyder’s Justice League premieres in March 2021.