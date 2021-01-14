Ray Fisher reacts to Cyborg being cut from The Flash movie: WarnerMedia defends Walter Hamada

On Wednesday, Ray Fisher, known for playing the superhero character Cyborg in the 2017 film Justice League, took to Twitter (and later Instagram) to share a statement confirming that he’s been dropped from the cast of the upcoming The Flash movie.

Fisher revealed in the lengthy statement that his character Cyborg had been written out of the film.

He said he “strongly” disagreed with the decision to cut him from the movie, but said it was “unsurprising.”

He went on to repeat the previous allegations he made in December against the President of DC Films, Walter Hamada.

Fisher accused Hamada of undermining the internal investigation into the allegations he made against Justice League director Joss Whedon back in July 2020.

He alleged that Hamada tried to shield producer Geoff Johns from misconduct allegations.

He alleged that Hamada tried to cover up for Johns by failing to escalate his complaints about Johns, Whedon, and Jon Berg to the higher-ups.

Fisher concluded that he would be glad if the end of his role as Cyborg would help bring “awareness and accountability to Walter Hamada.”

Fisher was set to reprise his role as Cyborg in The Flash

Fisher was formerly set to reprise his role as Cyborg in The Flash. But he was dropped following his spat with the Warner Bros. executives working on the upcoming movie.

It all started in July 2020 when Fisher, 33, took Twitter to accuse director Joss Whedon of multiple acts of misconduct, including abusive behavior on the set of Justice League.

Fisher accused Whedon of being “gross, abusive, unprofessional,” and alleged that his conduct was “completely unacceptable”

He also accused producers Geoff Johns and Jon Berg of enabling Whedon’s alleged behavior.

WarnerMedia launched an investigation into Fisher’s allegations

Fisher’s complaint prompted the WarnerMedia management to launch an internal investigation. In December they announced they had completed the investigation and taken “remedial action,” according to The Hollywood Reporter.

But Fisher soon began attacking DC Films President Walter Hamada, accusing him of undermining the investigation and trying to protect Geoff Johns.

In a statement to the media on Thursday, WarnerMedia chair and CEO Ann Sarnoff defended Hamada against Fisher’s allegations.

“I believe in Walter Hamada and that he did not impede or interfere in the investigation. Furthermore, I have full confidence in the investigation’s process and findings. Walter is a well-respected leader, known by his colleagues, peers, and me as a man of great character and integrity. As I said in Walter’s recent deal extension announcement, I’m excited about where he’s taking DC Films and look forward to working with him and the rest of the team to build out the DC Multiverse.”

In a separate statement, WarnerMedia alleged that Fisher was offered an opportunity to play Cyborg in The Flash but they had to drop him after he insisted he could not work with Hamada.

The upcoming Flash movie, directed by Andy Muschietti, is set for release in November 2022.

Ezra Miller is set to return as the Barry Allen (aka The Flash).