See Jared Leto’s return as the Joker for the Justice League Snyder Cut

Jared Leto as the Joker Credit Pic credit: Warner Bros.

One of the most anticipated DC projects isn’t coming to theaters. It is the Snyder Cut of Justice League on HBO Max.

After a brief tease, Zack Snyder has revealed the first full look at Jared Leto, reprising his role of the Joker for the extended version of the 2017 movie.

Leto’s Joker history

The Oscar-winning actor first played the Clown Prince of Crime in 2016’s Suicide Squad film.

The movie was notable for Leto transforming the Joker into a punk figure with tattoos and gold braces on his teeth.

Leto also became infamous for stories of getting very into character on set, including frightening Viola Davis with a dead rat, among other antics.

Much of Leto’s performance was cut from the final version of Suicide Squad yet still made a major mark for the role even as many fans hated this radical take on the Joker.

The Joker is in Zack Snyder’s Justice League. Pic credit: Warner Bros.

The Joker’s role in Justice League

How the Joker fits into Justice League is a mystery.

The character did not appear at all in the original film or was even referenced. This look shows a more “traditional” Joker with longer hair and makeup on his face. It’s reminiscent of Joaquin Phoenix’s take on the character in his Oscar-winning Joker performance.

The original film ended with Lex Luthor making plans for his own “Injustice League.” Thus, the Joker’s appearance could have set up a sequel with him joining Luthor and other villains for a Legion of Doom.

The most popular theory is that the movie expands on the “Knightmare” sequence from Batman v Superman of Batman fighting a dark future where Darkseid conquers Earth.

This would include Batman forced to turn to his arch-enemy for aid against a greater threat, with the Joker actually afraid of Darkseid’s power.

Jared Leto as the Joker in Snyder Cut Pic Credit; Vanity Fiar

Snyder Cut Expansions

The Joker’s appearance confirms how the Snyder Cut is adding far more to the original Justice League movie.

While rumored to be so large that it would be a mini-series, the final cut of the film is set to run at almost four hours.

It restores various scenes edited from the first release, and Snyder was given an additional $30 million to shoot new material with special effects to enhance the storyline.

The addition of Leto was Snyder’s own idea, and it took just one phone call to convince the actor to reprise the role.

Speaking to Beyond the Trailer, Snyder indicated this would be a “world-weary Joker” much changed from Suicide Squad. The new appearance seems to bear his words out.

While a major addition to the movie, this cameo could pave the way for Leto to return to the role of the Joker full-time in future DCEU movies.

Justice League: The Snyder Cut debuts on HBO Max on March 19.