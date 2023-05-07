WWE star Ronda Rousey to appear in Stars on Mars competition

Ronda Rousey is looking to show her skills are out of this world as she participates in a brand new reality competition series.

Rousey, known for her excellence inside the UFC’s Octagon and WWE’s wrestling rings, will appear as part of the cast of the upcoming Stars on Mars.

The 36-year-old professional wrestler, mixed martial artist, and actor is one of 12 celebrities set to appear in the unscripted series.

Rousey has most recently been part of WWE, where she’s held the Raw Women’s Championship and SmackDown Women’s Championship during her time with the company.

However, the “baddest woman on the planet” is now looking to prove she’s the baddest on another planet.

Here are more details about the upcoming project, which has Rousey computing against athletes, comedians, actors, and more as they look to conquer Mars.

Ronda Rousey is one of 12 competitors in Stars on Mars

Several other athletes will join Rousey in the cast for Stars on Mars. They include former NFL stars Marshawn Lynch and Richard Sherman, professional cyclist Lance Armstrong, and Olympic gold medalist figure skater Adam Rippon.

Also in the cast are actors Ariel Winter, known for ABC’s sitcom Modern Family, and Christoper Mintz-Plasse, known for the comedy film Superbad.

Singer Tinashe, comedian Natasha Leggero, Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams Guobadia, Tallulah Willis, and Tom Schwartz also appear in the show’s 12-person cast.

Star Trek actor William Shatner will serve as the host, operating as Mission Control for the upcoming unscripted competition series.

What is Stars on Mars, and how can you watch the show?

Stars on Mars pits the 12 celebrities mentioned above against one another in a space-themed competition similar to Big Brother and Survivor.

The competitors will “live, eat, sleep, strategize, and bond” with one another inside a space station. They’ll also compete in missions and face conditions that mimic life on the planet Mars.

As Deadline reports, cast members will put their “brains and brawn” or “social skills” to the test. Each week, the group will vote to eliminate one of their crewmates, who will get sent back to Earth.

The goal is to colonize, compete, and conquer the mock version of the red planet. The victorious celeb will become known as “the brightest star in the galaxy.”

Rousey will look to follow in the footsteps of another MMA star who went on to win a reality TV show.

Her former Octagon opponent, Miesha Tate, won Celebrity Big Brother 3 in 2022, besting other celebs, including Lamar Odom, Todd Bridges, Carson Kressley, and Shanna Moakler.

Viewers can see the premiere of the unscripted reality competition series Stars on Mars on June 5 on FOX, also the home of WWE SmackDown, where Rousey appeared on weekly episodes. Stars on Mars episodes will also be available for viewing the next day on Hulu.

WWE SmackDown airs Fridays at 8/7c on FOX. Stars on Mars premieres June 5 on FOX.