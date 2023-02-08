Zelina Vega is again sending temperatures soaring, with her latest snaps showing a look inspired by actress Jenna Ortega in the popular Wednesday Addams series.

The WWE star, real name Thea Trinidad, showed her mostly black ring gear for SmackDown in several images on social media.

In the stunning carousel post, Zelina shared images of herself rocking a gorgeous black embroidered bra and matching shorts.

Her top was particularly unique in that it featured an intricate pattern on the front of the bra, with the straps including a metal ring and possibly spikes as part of its design.

She added to the look with a single sheer sleeve on one arm and several ruffles on parts of her body, including her shoulder and hip. The costume also featured a mesh fabric extending across part of the top of her torso.

She completed the look with knee-high black boots and kept her long blonde hair mostly straight and flowing down to her hips. Zelina also had a single braid on each side, likely paying homage to Ortega’s darker braids as the Wednesday character.

Taking to Instagram, WWE star Zelina Vega showed her 1.7 million followers nine pictures of herself striking a pose in different locations, including seated on the ring corner and standing backstage.

Several shots appeared to have been captured in a hotel room, with Zelina seated in a chair in one shot and another showing her with her back turned to reveal a different angle.

In her second-to-last photo, Zelina strikes a pose similar to one that Ortega struck as Wednesday in the Netflix series. For the final slide, she’s revealed a shot of Ortega in that pose as a comparison.

In her caption, she brought up her loss during last Friday’s WWE SmackDown. The blue brand’s show featured a multi-competitor match involving several women competing for a spot in the upcoming Women’s Elimination Chamber match.

Zelina credited fashion designer Usama Ishtay for helping her with the attire. In addition, she praised HerHand Styles for her wig and WWE’s makeup artist and hair stylist, Brittany Lammon.

Ahead of unveiling the above look, Zelina took to Twitter to inform everyone she would compete in a qualifying match for the women’s Elimination Chamber. She even hinted at her ring gear by sharing a GIF of Ortega’s dance scene as Wednesday.

Hey guys guess what 🤭



I’m wrestling today for a spot at Elimination Chamber.. 😈 pic.twitter.com/sqwTPagcR8 — 👑 QUEEN ZELINA 👑 (@ZelinaVegaWWE) February 3, 2023

Zelina didn’t get the win to qualify for the Chamber event this month in Canada, as Natalya Neidhart claimed the victory. That said, Zelina still has something big on the way.

Zelina promotes upcoming Street Fighter video game

Aside from her career with WWE, Zelina is an avid fan of anime and video games. She’s often shown cosplay on her Instagram or used inspiration from various characters she likes in her ring gear.

When she arrived at the Royal Rumble as the No. 21 entry, she was wearing a costume inspired by the character Juri from the Street Fighter video game series.

As she headed to the ring in the costume, Michael Cole of the WWE commentary team mentioned that Zelina is part of the upcoming video game, providing her voice as one of the commentators.

Zelina shared that Rumble entrance clip on her official Instagram, using the hashtag #ad with it, as she announced the game was available for pre-order on PS5, PS4, Xbox, Xbox Series X or S, and Steam.

Zelina shared an official announcement trailer (below) which includes clips featuring her commentary from the game.

Her carousel post also has a series of other slides, including a drawing of Zelina’s character with her name in pink behind it and Zelina backstage with WWE’s Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston of New Day.

The Street Fighter 6 game is set to arrive on June 2, 2023, giving Zelina a few months to continue promoting her participation in the game. As of this report, it’s unknown what sorts of earnings this gives her, but one has to think it will be a nice extra amount to go with her current wrestling salary!

WWE SmackDown airs Fridays at 8/7c on FOX.