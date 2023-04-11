Porsha Williams heats up Costa Rica in trendy designer duds

Porsha Williams was in a vacation kind of mood, so she jetted off to Costa Rica for a leisurely getaway.

Porsha’s husband Simon Guobadia was right there with her, and he played the role of photographer quite well based on the stunning photos she just posted.

The Real Housewives Ulitmate Girls Trip Thailand star rocked a trendy designer outfit and naturally, she needed to snap a few photos in the outfit.

The images on her Instagram page showed Porsha at a beautiful resort with lots of palm trees and lush greenery in the background.

It was the perfect backdrop for her Jean Paul Gaultier blue dots pant set. Porsha sported the long-sleeved crop top and matching pants with a pair of flip-flops as she posed poolside.

In the first snap, she played with her hair, which was done in a half-up style, and in the last photo, she offered up a smile as she looked back at the camera.

Porsha captioned the post “In Ha Mood🌺😜 Hair: @gonakedhair 🧜🏾‍♀️,” and she also gave props to her husband behind the lens adding, “📸 @iamsimonguobadia.”

RHOA star Porsha Williams slays in a designer outfit

It’s not surprising that the fiery photos garnered lots of positive feedback after Porsha shared them with her 7.3 million Instagram followers.

The post has already racked up over 128,000 likes and over 1200 comments, and Porsha’s supporters found the most creative ways to compliment the Bravo star on her look.

“Porsha you got to do us like that.. Take yo foot off our neck😍😍😍🔥🔥,” wrote one Instagram user.

“I’ve seen this similar look on so many women. But damn Porsha you KILLED THIS!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️,” said someone else.

One person said, “Yessssssss! Serve the people mam & swerve the haters😎.”

Pic credit: @porsha4real/Instagram

One shady commenter laughingly mentioned Porsha’s first husband Kordell Stewart and said he’s “under a ROCK, pissed off😂😂😂” after seeing how good his ex-wife looks.

“When you look this good you just understand the hate coming huh sheesh 🔥,” wrote someone else.

Porsha Williams enjoys being Pampered by Porsha

The Bravo star enjoys being pampered and now her supporters can do the same thanks to her Pampered by Porsha home decor brand.

Porsha got cozy on one of her silk sheets and shared in a promotional post, ” Happy Sunday! It’s time to #PamperYourself 💕 Shop PamperedByPorsha.com to find your dream sheet set! 🛍 @pamperedbyporsha.”

The Pampered by Porsha founder started her company because she understands the importance of a good night’s sleep.

The sheet sets are breathable, stain and wrinkle-resistant, long-lasting, affordable, and soft with a luxurious feel.

They are made in fourteen amazing colors including, mint, royal blue, eggplant, burgundy, and aqua.

The sheets are available in a wide selection of sizes including, twin, full, queen, king, and California King while prices range from $19 to $59.

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Thailand is currently streaming on Peacock.