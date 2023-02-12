Porsha Williams has been glowing lately. The newlywed is currently on her honeymoon with her husband, Simon Guobadia.

The two swapped the busy Atlanta streets for the beautiful shores of Costa Rica and seem to be loving it.

The reality star decided to take some solo pictures on the beach and looked stunning. She wore a blue triangle bikini top that featured straps along her tiny waist. She paired it with matching bikini bottoms that fit her perfectly as well.

Porsha didn’t need much to accessorize her bathing suit, so she kept it simple and wore silver earrings as her jewelry of choice.

She put her hair in a high ponytail to show off her gorgeous features.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star went for a natural look by opting out of eyeshadow and sporting nude lip gloss.

Fans were impressed by the photos and loved Porsha’s look. They quickly began comparing her photos to Sports Illustrated since she looked cover-girl ready.

Followers seemingly loved Porsha’s look while on her honeymoon. Pic credit: @porsha4real/Instagram

Porsha Williams and Simon Guobadia are all smiles on their sunny vacation

Since coming to Costa Rica, the love birds can’t seem to keep their hands off of each other. Porsha posted a photo of them to her Instagram page, looking deeply in love.

Porsha wore a skin-tight white dress that featured cutouts along her torso. She paired it with clear heels that showed off her matching pedicure.

She kept the accessories to a minimum and wore silver earrings as her accessories of choice.

Simon looked happy as ever, wearing a black shirt with white floral detailing. He paired it with loose white pants and black sandals.

Porsha seemed to have a great night with her husband, referring to him as her “now and forever.”

Porsha Williams stuns in red as she promotes Go Naked Hair

Porsha Williams is enjoying her vacation, which is well-deserved. The 41-year-old has been working hard to promote her Valentine’s Day sale for her brand, Go Naked Hair, even during her honeymoon. Her luxury hair business has been established for almost a decade with her sister Lauren Williams.

The two created Go Naked Hair to bring quality virgin hair to their customers as well as provide a space for hair education.

On their website, Porsha explained, “We love our hair and as in-house consumers of our own product, we have learned how to properly care for and style it. It’s time that we share that knowledge to give our customers the best experience possible…”

Before she made her way to Costa Rica, Porsha recorded a video of her wearing one of the wigs from her line. She had her hair straight and let it flow down her back as she walked through her house. She looked absolutely amazing and definitely had fans sold on her video.

Since Valentine’s Day is around the corner, she wore a curve-hugging red tube dress that fit her perfectly. She paired it with gold strappy sandals from Jessica Rich.

Her makeup was stunning as ever, with gold eyeshadow and nude lipstick.