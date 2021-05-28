Prince William is jealous of Harry’s celebrity status, a royal watcher claims. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/Landmark-Media

Prince William is jealous of Harry’s celebrity status and the support he’s been receiving from Hollywood stars and celebrities after quitting his position as a senior working member of the Royal Family, it’s been claimed.

Graham Smith, the CEO of Republic, an organization that is advocating for the abolition of the monarchy, said that despite himself, William is “irked and probably jealous” that his brother Harry is getting more attention.

But Smith added that while William was likely envious of his brother’s celebrity status, he wouldn’t recommend the “celebrity route” for William because it is a “dangerous path ” for a royal and a future king to follow.

“I think he [William] will be irked and probably jealous of his brother getting these gigs,” Smith said, according to Express. “On the other hand, going down a celebrity route is what is going to [end] the monarchy because they do not make good celebrities.”

“If that is all they have got left, that is a dangerous path to go down,” he concluded.

Smith went on to argue that Harry’s celebrity status has a “limited shelf-life.” He claimed that Harry’s celeb status will soon wane because, unlike other celebrities, he is not famous because he is doing “something creative or interesting” but only because he was born into the Royal Family.

Smith then warned William not to try to go “down a celebrity route” because “it will only hasten the end of the monarchy.”

The Cambridges will lose a popularity contest against the Sussexes

The latest news comes after Smith claimed the Cambridges will lose a social media popularity contest against the Sussexes,

According to Smith, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge don’t have the same level of social media clout as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. He also claimed that the Sussexes have “US celebrities and Hollywood on their side.”

“I think if there is any battle being had in terms of popularity stakes via social media then that is a battle that Meghan and Harry will win,” Graham said.

William and Kate Middleton recently started a YouTube account. Royal watchers believe the Cambridges launched their YouTube account as a response to Harry and Meghan’s social media presence.

The Sussexes were invited to the Global Citizen’s Vax Live concert event in May

Smith’s claim comes after some royal watchers advised Prince William and Kate Middleton to work on improving their popular appeal through getting invitations to major Hollywood and celebrity events like Harry and Meghan.

The Sussexes have been getting a lot of celebrity treatment since they quit the Royal Family in March. Hollywood event organizers invited Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to speak at the Global Citizen’s Vax Live concert in May but allegedly “snubbed” the Cambridges.

Monsters & Critics reported the Duke of Sussex appeared on stage at the concert to call for a fairer global distribution of COVID-19 vaccines.

The Duchess of Sussex also delivered a message that was pre-recorded for the Vax Live concert.

In the video, Meghan wore a dress with a pink floral design that accentuated her baby bump. She paid tribute to Princess Diana by wearing her late mother-in-law’s Cartier Tank Française gold watch with a matching gold bracelet, a gold necklace, and earrings.

She talked about the economic devastation of COVID-19 and its impact on women. She also acknowledged the ongoing efforts to end the pandemic, saying the “road ahead is getting brighter.”

William claimed “success and Hollywood have gone to” Harry’s head

Monsters & Critics previously reported that a royal insider told Us Weekly William believed Harry “has gotten too big for his boots” and that he is “putting fame over family.”

The insider said William believed that the reason why talks between the Royal Family and Harry were not productive was that “success and Hollywood have gone to his [Harry’s] head.”

Prince Harry’s childhood friend Tom “Skippy” Inskip also said that Harry’s childhood friend lost him after he married Meghan.

Skippy claimed that Harry was so “awed” by his new Hollywood friends, such as George Clooney and Oprah Winfrey, that he abandoned his old friends.