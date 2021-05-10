Meghan Markle paid tribute to Princess Diana by wearing her Cartier Tank Française gold timepiece during video message for the VAX Live concert. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/Landmark-Media

Meghan Markle paid tribute to Princess Diana in a video message that aired last night. The video message, pre-recorded for the Global Citizen’s Vax Live concert, was Meghan’s first major screen appearance since her controversial interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Meghan appeared in the video (see below) dressed in a red dress with a pink floral design that showed off her baby bump.

She wore her hair loose over her left shoulder. She also wore on her left wrist her late mother-in-law’s Cartier Tank Française gold watch, a matching gold bracelet, a gold necklace, and earrings, according to Express.

Diana, Princess of Wales, died in a tragic car crash in 1997 at the age of 36. She reportedly appeared in public on multiple occasions in the 1990s wearing the expensive timepiece.

The watch passed to Prince William after his mother’s death but the Duke of Cambridge gave the watch to Harry in exchange for their late mother’s sapphire engagement ring, Express reported.

Meghan’s video message for the Global Citizen Vax Live concert was aired after her husband, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, appeared on stage at the concert and called for an equitable global distribution of COVID-19 vaccines.

Meghan talked about the fight against COVID-19 and its economic impact

Meghan talked about the ongoing fight to end COVID-19 after it started early last year. She said that while the “road ahead is getting brighter,” a lot of work remains to be done to defeat the pandemic.

“We’ve gathered tonight because the road ahead is getting brighter. But it’s going to take every one of us to find our way forward,” she said. “As campaign chairs of Vax Live, my husband and I believe it’s critical that our recovery prioritizes the health, safety, and success of everyone, and particularly women, who have been disproportionately affected by this pandemic.”

She then talked about the economic devastation of COVID-19, especially its impact on women, including women of color.

“Women, and especially women of color, have seen a generation of economic gain wiped out,” she said. “Since the pandemic began, nearly five-and-half million women have lost work in the US, and 47 million more women around the world are expected to slip into extreme poverty.”

Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, as campaign co-chair for #VaxLive shares a message at tonight’s concert. ❤️ #MeghanMarkle pic.twitter.com/fjRQI8LdbM — Meghanpedia (@meghanpedia) May 9, 2021

Meghan also talked about their baby girl expected to arrive in the summer

The Duchess of Sussex also shared her joy about her second child who is expected to arrive in the summer.

“My husband and I are thrilled to soon be welcoming a daughter. It’s a feeling of joy we share with millions of other families around the world,” she said. “When we think of her, we think of all the young women and girls around the globe who must be given the ability and the support to lead us forward.”

The Sussexes announced they were expecting their second child on Valentine’s Day (February 14). They revealed the baby is a girl during their interview with Oprah in March and confirmed they were expecting her to arrive in the summer.

Meghan and Harry are reportedly expecting the baby to arrive in “early June.”

Monsters & Critics reported that Meghan is planning a home birth for their second child.