Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will win a social media popularity contest against William and Kate, royal fans warned

Prince William and Kate don’t have the same level of social media clout as Harry and Meghan, it has been claimed. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/Landmark-Media

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will win a social media popularity contest against William and Kate Middleton, royal fans have been warned.

Graham Smith, the CEO of Republic, an organization that wants the British monarchy abolished, said the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge don’t have the same level of social media clout as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, according to Express.

The Sussexes “have US celebrities and Hollywood on their side”

Graham said Harry and Meghan would win a social media popularity contest against William and Kate because they have more social media clout and also because they have Hollywood stars and celebrities on their side.

Sign up for our newsletter!

He added that the Sussexes also enjoy the advantage of being free from the restrictions and constraints of the institution of the monarchy after they stepped down as working members of the Royal Family. Being free from the constraints of the monarchy means that the Sussexes, unlike the Cambridges, can speak freely to the media and express their views on social media with less restraint.

“I think if there is any battle being had in terms of popularity stakes via social media then that is a battle that Meghan and Harry will win,” Graham said. “They have US celebrities and Hollywood on their side.”

“They have got a lot more clout in terms of attracting attention and winning the applause of people through social media than William and Kate have,” he continued. “The other thing is they have also liberated themselves from the constraints of monarchy.”

William and Kate recently launched their own YouTube channel

Smith’s comments come after the Cambridges launched their own YouTube channel.

Monsters & Critics reported the Cambridges started their YouTube channel to showcase their activities and charitable work.

They launched the channel on May 5 by uploading a short video, titled “Welcome to our official YouTube channel.”

The video, which, as of this writing, has received more than 3.4` million views, shows the royal couple engaging in various fun activities. They are also show attending public events, including parties, charities, and sporting events.

Royal watchers believe William and Kate launched their YouTube channel as a response to Harry and Meghan’s social media presence.

The Duke and the Duchess of Cambridge also have an Instagram and a Twitter account.

William faced a social media backlash from Meghan’s fans

News that the Cambridges have launched their own YouTube account came after William faced a social media backlash from Meghan’s fans.

The Duke of Cambridge came under fire after showing support for the four-day social media boycott organized by British soccer clubs and supporters to protest online racism.

After Prince William announced on social media that he had joined the boycott, Meghan’s fans took to social media to accuse him of hypocrisy and double standard. They wondered why he didn’t speak out when Meghan faced similar issues.

“Some people have been commenting online, questioning why the Duke of Cambridge had been silent when Harry and Meghan faced their own issues online,” royal writer Omid Scobie said.

Meghan accused the Royal Family of racism. She claimed the Royals did not want Archie to have a title because of his mixed race.