Prince Harry set to return to U.K. in September for Diana memorial celebration, and Meghan could join him

Prince Harry is set to return to the U.K. in September and Meghan may travel with him, it’s been claimed. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/Admedia

Prince Harry will return to the U.K. in September to attend an event celebrating Princess Diana’s life.

Meghan Markle may join Harry to attend the event expected to take place at Kensington Palace, according to The Sun.

The news comes after Harry returned to the U.K. to attend the unveiling of a memorial statue in honor of his late mother, Diana, Princess of Wales.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The unveiling event took place at the Sunken Garden, Kensington Palace, on Thursday, July 1.

A source told The Sun that the Diana statue unveiling event was low-key because of coronavirus restrictions and that “there were no peace talks” between Harry and William during Harry’s brief stay in the U.K.

“There were no peace talks and distance remains there,” the source said. “It is a step forward, but this was not the time or the place.”

The source added that a bigger event celebrating Diana’s life takes place in September when coronavirus restrictions should lift.

“September is a date penciled in for a more extensive celebration of the statue, and Harry will want to return,” the source said.

Meghan may return to the U.K. with Harry in September

News that Harry is returning to the U.K. in September has sparked speculation that Meghan may travel with him. If the Duchess of Sussex returns in September, it would her first time in the U.K. since she left the country in March 2020.

Meghan and Harry left the U.K. with their son, Archie, in March 2020 after stepping down as senior working members of the Royal Family.

The Duchess of Sussex stayed back at home in California when Harry first visited the U.K. in April 2021 to attend Prince Philip’s funeral.

She stayed back at home again when the Duke of Sussex visited the U.K. in June 2021 to attend the Diana statue unveiling ceremony.

Harry arrived in the country on Friday, June 25 after Meghan gave birth to their second child, Lilibet Diana, on June 4.

The unveiling event took place at the Sunken Garden, Kensington Palace on Thursday, July 1. Harry returned to California on Friday, July 2, a day after the unveiling ceremony.

Monsters & Critics reported that Harry and William put aside their differences to issue a joint statement at the event attended by close members of Diana’s family and royal aides.

The Queen and Prince Charles did not attend.

Meghan may return to the U.K. with Harry in 2022 to celebrate Queen’s Jubilee

The latest news also follows reports that Meghan should attend the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebration in February 2022.

The Platinum Jubilee marks the 70th anniversary of the Queen’s coronation which took place on February 6, 1952.

While speaking at a Foreign Press Association (FPA) event in London, royal biographer Omid Scobie said Meghan could join other members of the Royal Family to celebrate the Queen’s anniversary.