Meghan Markle likely to return to U.K. with Harry in 2022 to celebrate Queen’s Jubilee, royal biographer says

Meghan Markle may return to the U.K. in 2022 to celebrate Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/Admedia

Meghan Markle will likely return to the U.K. with Prince Harry in 2022 for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, a royal biographer has claimed.

The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee marks the 70th anniversary of her accession on February 6, 1952.

Royal biographer Omid Scobie, who co-authored Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family, reportedly claimed that Meghan and Harry could return together to the U.K. in February 2022 to celebrate the Queen’s Jubilee with other members of the Royal Family.

“I would imagine that next year during the Queen’s Jubilee, we will see both Harry and Meghan supporting the Queen,” Scobie said, according to Express.

Scobie claimed that Meghan could return to the U.K. in 2022 to celebrate the Queen’s Jubilee while speaking recently at a Foreign Press Association (FPA) event in London, the Daily Mail reported.

Scobie alleged Royals had conversations with Meghan and Harry about Archie’s skin color

Scobie also claimed during the FPA event that more than one member of the Royal Family shared their concern about Archie’s skin color before he was born.

According to Scobie, more than one Royal Family member was involved in multiple conversations with the Sussexes during which they suggested they were concerned about the skin tone of Meghan’s unborn child.

Following the multiple incidents, Meghan and Harry started to feel it wasn’t just one person in the Royal Family who was concerned that Archie could have dark skin.

But when asked, Scobie declined to name the Royals who allegedly shared their fears about Archie’s complexion.

Meghan won’t attend the unveiling of Diana’s statue in July

News that Meghan may return to the U.K. in 2022 for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee comes after sources reportedly revealed the Duchess of Sussex is not expected to attend the upcoming unveiling of a statue in honor of Diana, Princess of Wales.

According to royal watcher Andrew Pierce, Meghan will not attend the Diana statue unveiling ceremony and she “won’t be missed.”

“There will be a no show from Meghan Markle at the unveiling of the statue of Princess Diana next month,” the royal watcher said. “She won’t be missed.”

Prince William was reportedly partly responsible for Meghan’s decision not to attend the Diana statue unveiling ceremony on the grounds of Kensington Palace.

The Duke of Cambridge reportedly made it clear he did not want Meghan to attend the event due to Megxit tensions.

Meghan could be booed if she attends a public event in the U.K., royal expert warned

Writing in the Daily Mail, royal expert Dan Wootton warned that the Duchess of Sussex could be booed if she returned to the U.K. to attend a public event.

Wootton claimed that some royal aides expressed concern that due to Meghan’s unpopularity, people could boo her if they see her in public in the U.K.

Meghan angered royal fans when she accused the Royals of racism during her controversial interview with Oprah Winfrey in March.