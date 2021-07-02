Harry returns to the U.S day after Diana statue unveiling, stayed only 20 minutes with family members after event

Prince Harry was spotted at London Heathrow Airport returning to the U.S.

Prince Harry reportedly returned to the U.S. on Friday, a day after he joined his brother, Prince William, for the unveiling of a memorial statue in honor of their late mother, Diana, Princess of Wales.

The Duke of Sussex was spotted at London Heathrow Airport accompanied by security officials, according to the Daily Mail.

He returned to the U.S. to reunite with his wife, Meghan Markle, son Archie, and newborn daughter Lilibet.

News that Harry has returned to the U.S. comes after he arrived in the U.K. on Friday, June 25, aboard an American Airlines Flight from Los Angeles International Airport, California.

While in the U.K., Harry stayed at Frogmore Cottage with his cousin, Princess Eugenie, and her husband Jack Brooksbank.

The Queen was spotted driving to Frogmore Cottage to meet Harry less than an hour after he arrived.

Diana statue unveiling took place at the Sunken Garden, Kensington Place

Prince Harry reportedly spent only 20 minutes with relatives after the Diana statue unveiling event, according to Express. The ceremony took place at the Sunken Garden, Kensington Palace, on Thursday, July 1.

The Duke of Sussex arrived at Kensington Palace at 1:32 p.m BST. The ceremony started at 2:00 p.m. and ended at 2:45 p.m.

During the brief ceremony, Harry joined his older brother, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, to remove a green cloth that covered the statue.

After the ceremony ended, he stayed only long enough for a quick drink and a brief exchange of pleasantries with other attendees.

He was spotted being driven away in a Range Rover from Kensington Palace at 3:05 p.m.

The Queen and Prince Charles did not attend the unveiling ceremony

The Diana statue unveiling ceremony was a low-key event attended by Harry, William, and close members of Diana’s family.

The Queen and Prince Charles did not attend the event which also marked the 60th anniversary of Diana’s birth on July 1, 1961.

Prince William’s wife, Kate Middleton, and their three children, Prince George, Prince Charlotte, and Prince Louis, also did not attend.

The bronze statue shows Diana surrounded by three children

Monsters & Critics reported that the bronze statue depicts Diana, Princess of Wales, surrounded by three children. Her arms are thrown around the shoulders of two of the children while a third child stands in the background.

This afternoon The Duke of Cambridge and The Duke of Sussex visited #KensingtonPalace’s Sunken Garden to unveil a new statue of their mother, Diana, Princess of Wales, on what would have been her 60th birthday. (1/5) pic.twitter.com/wu4LeCzMXs — Historic Royal Palaces (@HRP_palaces) July 1, 2021

It is believed that the statue was inspired by a photo that Diana snapped with her sons in 1988 while they were guests of King Juan Carlos and Queen Sofia at the Marivent Palace in Mallorca, Spain.