Queen drove to Frogmore to meet Harry after he arrived in the U.K., monarch wants to ‘act as the peacemaker’

The Queen reportedly drove to Frogmore Cottage to meet Harry shortly after he arrived in the U.K. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/Admedia

The Queen was reportedly spotted heading to Frogmore Cottage on Friday afternoon shortly after her grandson, Prince Harry, returned to his former U.K. resident from California.

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle lived in Frogmore Cottage, Home Park, near the Queen’s Windsor Castle before they left the country for the U.S.

The Queen, 95, was spotted driving a green jaguar in the direction of Frogmore Cottage about half an hour after Harry arrived at the Cottage, The Sun reported.

The Queen has ‘plenty to talk about’ with Harry

A source claimed the Queen went to Frogmore because she was wanted to meet Harry and mediate in the crisis that has rocked the Royal Family since Megxit. The Royal Family was plunged into crisis after the Sussexes announced in January 2020 that they were quitting their positions as senior Royals.

Tensions between Harry and senior members of the Royal Family peaked after he severely criticized the Royal Family on multiple TV shows and interviews.

“It is quite something. No sooner had Harry been driven from Heathrow to Frogmore Cottage the Queen was on her way down,” the source said. “I’m sure they would have plenty to talk about.”

“The Queen would obviously want to see her grandson after everything that has gone on and could take this opportunity to act as the peacemaker,” the insider added.

Harry arrived in the U.K. on Friday afternoon

Monsters & Critics reported that Harry returned to the U.K. on Friday to attend the unveiling of a memorial statue in honor of his late mother, Diana, Princess of Wales.

His Boeing 777-323 American Airlines flight touched down at London’s Heathrow Airport on Friday at 12:38 p.m. local time after departing from Los Angeles International Airport.

Aides and security officials drove the Duke of Sussex from the airport to Frogmore Cottage. Harry will be staying at Frogmore with his cousin Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank. He is expected to self-isolate at Frogmore for five days.

Harry traveled alone to the U.K. for the Diana memorial statue unveiling event. He left his wife, Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, and young children, Archie and Lilibet, back at their Montecito, Santa Barbara, California home in the U.S.

The Queen and Prince Charles will not attend the Diana statue unveiling, sources said

Monsters & Critics also reported that the Queen and Prince Charles will not attend the Diana statue unveiling event scheduled for Thursday, July 1, at the Sunken Garden in Kensington Palace.

The two senior Royals will be in Scotland during the event.

Sources claimed that Charles has no plans to meet Harry during his brief stay in the U.K. Harry and his older brother, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, will attend the event.

Royal fans are hoping that the reunion in honor of Diana will give the brothers a chance to heal the rift between them.

“Charles has made it quite clear he will not be around beyond that because he is going to Scotland. There is no planned meeting between the three of them. Charles will leave the boys to it,” a source told The Sun.