Charles ‘made it quite clear he will not be around’ to meet Harry during U.K. visit for Diana statue unveiling event

Prince Charles won’t meet with Harry during his visit to the U.K. to attend Princess Diana statue unveiling event, it has been claimed.

The Prince of Wales won’t attend the Diana statue unveiling event “because he is going to Scotland,” a source said, according to The Sun.

There are no plans for Charles to meet Harry during his brief visit to the U.K. The Prince of Wales’ absence is expected to allow Harry and his older brother, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, to sort out their differences on their own, the source said.

“Charles has made it quite clear he will not be around beyond that because he is going to Scotland. There is no planned meeting between the three of them. Charles will leave the boys to it,” the source told The Sun.

Express also reported the Queen won’t attend the Diana statue unveiling event because she will also be in Scotland.

Harry has arrived in the U.K. for Diana statue unveiling

Monsters & Critics reported that Harry has returned to the U.K. to attend the unveiling of a statue in honor of his mother, Diana, Princess of Wales.

The Duke of Sussex arrived at Heathrow Airport on Friday afternoon on a Boeing 777-323 American Airlines flight from Los Angeles International Airport.

Royal aides and police security officials who met Harry at the airport took him to Frogmore Cottage where he will quarantine for five days before reuniting with his brother William and other members of the Royal Family.

Harry traveled alone. His wife, Meghan Markle, and children, Archie and Lilibet, are staying back in their Montecito home in Santa Barbara, California.

Meghan gave birth to their second child, Lilibet on June 4.

Charles released documents that reportedly proved Harry received funds after Megxit

The latest development comes after Clarence House released Royal account statements that appeared to contradict Harry’s claim that Charles cut him off financially after he and Meghan officially stepped down from their positions as senior working Royals.

According to the Daily Mail, the statement showed that Charles provided Harry with funds until Summer 2020, months after they officially stepped down as senior working Royals.

The funds were provided to help Harry support his family, it was claimed.

Sussexes responded after Charles released Royal accounts statement

The Sussexes responded through their journalist friend Omid Scobie, saying that Charles’s documents did not contradict their claims that Harry was cut off financially after Megxit.

Despite some confusing reports, Prince Charles and Prince Harry’s timelines for the period the Sussexes’ financial support ended are the same. Clarence House says funding continued until last summer (Q1 of the UK’s fiscal year is April to June) and Harry told Oprah the same. pic.twitter.com/uWRNdSVips — Omid Scobie (@scobie) June 24, 2021

“Despite some confusing reports, Prince Charles and Prince Harry’s timelines for the period the Sussexes’ financial support ended are the same,” Scobie tweeted, along with a clip of Harry and Meghan’s Oprah interview.

“Clarence House says funding continued until last summer (Q1 of the UK’s fiscal year is April to June) and Harry told Oprah the same,” the statement added.