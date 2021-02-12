Princess Eugenie and husband Jack Brooksbank leave hospital with newborn son

Princess Eugenie was photographed leaving hospital with her newborn. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Princess Eugenie has been photographed for the first time since giving birth to a baby boy, her first child with husband Jack Brooksbank.

Eugenie, 30, and Jack were photographed on Friday morning leaving the hospital with their baby.

The photograph shows Jack driving Eugenie and the baby home from Portland Hospital in London.

Princess Eugenie flashes a smile and waves as the car drives away.

Princess Eugenie gave birth on Tuesday

The first sighting of the royal princess comes after she gave birth on Tuesday morning.

The couple has not yet announced the name of the new royal.

Buckingham Palace broke the news of the birth on the Royal Family’s Instagram page.

“Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie was safely delivered of a son today, 9th February 2021, at 0855hrs at The Portland Hospital. Jack Brooksbank was present,” the announcement read.

The statement added that the baby weighed 8lbs 1oz and that senior members of the royal family, including The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh, were delighted with the news that the baby was doing well.

The statement went on to note that Eugenie’s baby was the ninth-grandchild of The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh.

The newborn, according to the Daily Mail, is 11th in line to the throne.

Princess Eugenie and Jack shared a photo of their newborn on Instagram

Princess Eugenie and her husband, Jack, shared the first photo of their baby soon after he was born.

The black-and-white photo shows the two proud parents holding their baby’s tiny hand.

Royal fans gushed with excitement on Instagram and sent congratulatory messages.

“Congratulations… blessings to the parents and the little baby!” one fan wrote.

Royal watchers are speculating about the baby’s name

Royal watchers began speculating about the baby’s name immediately after the Royal Family announced the birth.

Bookmakers also offered odds on what the baby’s name will be.

Names that topped the list included Arthur, Philip, James, and Godfrey. Others are William, Edward, and Andrew.

Eugenie and Jack spent Christmas at Frogmore Cottage, the residence of Prince Harry and Meghan before they moved to Santa Barbara in California.

Monsters and Critics noted that Frogmore Cottage still belongs to the Sussexes. Moving there brought Eugene closer to her parents, Prince Andrew, Duke of York, and Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, who live at Royal Lodge at Windsor Great Park.

The move also brought the family closer to the Queen’s Windsor Castle.

The couple previously lived at Ivy Cottage on the grounds of Kensington Palace.

It was not immediately clear whether they would remain in Frogmore or return to Ivy Cottage after the birth of their baby.