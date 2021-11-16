Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are finding life on their own ‘quite hard’ says royal expert

Royal commentator said Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have struggled since moving to California. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/Admedia

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, have been finding life away from London and the Royal family a bit difficult, at least, that’s according to one royal expert.

It’s not too far off two years since Harry and Meghan hot-footed it across the Atlantic Ocean after abdicating their royal duties. Following a brief period in Canada, they then made a home in Montecito, California.

However, it’s not been plain sailing for the couple. Earlier this year, the Sussexes’ lost many of their honorary titles and royal patronages after they confirmed with Buckingham Palace that they would definitely not be returning to their royal duties.

At the time, the Queen said Harry and Meghan would be unable to “continue with the responsibilities and duties that come with a life of public service.” This led the couple to respond with the refrain, “service is universal.”

They have also clashed with Harry’s relatives, particularly after the incendiary interview with Oprah Winfrey that was highly critical of the Royal family and its treatment of Meghan.

Harry and Meghan are struggling to find ‘their feet’ in California

This has all led to accusations that the pair have yet to carve out a suitable role for themselves in their new life, and that service may not actually be universal. Royal expert, Russell Myers, took it a step further when speaking on the Pod Save The Queen podcast when he said of Harry and Meghan: “They’re finding it quite hard on their own, I think.”

Myers explained that he didn’t think the couple have managed to find “their feet” since arriving in America. “They’re so far from doing that at the moment,” he added.

He also said, “they just seem to be fighting so many battles on so many levels. They’re still trying to work out where they are. It’s a tricky business.” And that Meghan’s court case against Britain’s Mail on Sunday has been a “pretty bruising experience” for them.

Meghan Markle’s ongoing court case

Meghan has been waging a two-year legal battle against the Mail on Sunday and its parent company Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL) after the latter printed extracts from a letter that the Duchess had sent to her father Thomas Markle.

Meghan sued the newspaper for breach of privacy laws and earlier this year a British judge ruled in her favor. However, ANL has since appealed, meaning that the case is ongoing.

Meghan’s argument centered around her belief that the letter to her father was private and would not be leaked to the press. However, it emerged last week that Megan’s former communications secretary, Jason Knauf, had warned her that there was a possibility it could be leaked. ANL may use that info to undermine the Duchess’s argument.