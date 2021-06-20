Prince Charles told Harry and Meghan that ‘Archie would never be a Prince,’ source claims

Prince Charles has reportedly told Harry and Meghan that Archie will never be a prince. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/Landmark-Media

Prince Charles, the heir apparent to the throne of England, has reportedly made it clear that his grandson, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, won’t become a prince when he succeeds to the throne.

According to the Daily Mail, a source revealed that the Prince of Wales told the Duke and Duchess of Sussex that their son, Archie, will not inherit the title of Prince.

The source claimed that Charles told Harry that he plans to make changes to the monarchy that will ensure that only Royals who are immediate heirs to the throne and their immediate family members will inherit the royal title of Prince or Princess.

This means that Archie, who is currently only seventh in line to the throne, will not inherit the Prince title and other privileges associated with the title.

“Harry and Meghan were told Archie would never be a Prince, even when Charles became King,” the source reportedly said.

Charles’ decision incensed Meghan and Harry

Harry and Meghan were reportedly upset when they learned that Charles won’t allow Archie to become a prince.

The clash over Archie’s right to receive the royal title of Prince is believed to have been at the center of Royal Family tensions at the time the Sussexes sat down in March for an interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Meghan and Harry’s anger over the issue reportedly led them to make damning accusations against the Royal Family during the Oprah interview.



The Sussexes accused the Royal Family of racism. They claimed the Royals did not want Archie to be a prince because of his mixed heritage.

Charles is reportedly set to trim down the monarchy

Charles is reportedly set to implement cost-saving changes to the monarchy when he becomes the king, Monsters & Critics reported in April.

According to royal expert Angela Levin, the cost-saving changes Charles is expected to implement will involve trimming down the monarchy to leave only a few Royals as working members.

Levin claimed that the expected overhaul of the British monarchy will leave only seven Royals, including Charles and his partner, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Prince William and Kate, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, and their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

Levin said that Charles’ planned overhaul of the monarch will likely lead to Prince Harry, Meghan and other members of the Royal Family losing their titles and patronages, Monsters & Critics also reported.

Prince Philip summoned Charles to discuss the future of the monarchy

News that Charles plans to trim the monarchy also comes after media sources reported that Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, asked Charles to visit him at the hospital while he was recovering from surgery because he wanted to discuss the future of the monarchy.

It is believed that Philip and Charles discussed plans to overhaul the monarchy when Charles becomes king.