Nick Cannon reveals vasectomy plans: ‘Not looking to populate the Earth’

Nick Cannon revealed he has already had a consultation for a future vasectomy. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Mario Santoro/AdMedia

Nick Cannon made eight the cutoff when it comes to how many children he wants to have “populating the Earth.”

The Wild N’ Out host, 41, is currently a father of seven, with baby number 8 on the way with model Bre Tiesi. His son Zen, with whom he shares with Alyssa Scott, sadly passed away in December of last year.

Although Cannon has become famously known for having many kids with four (soon to be five) different women, he recently revealed that he plans to be done after his future son with Tiesi is born.

Cannon says he has already had a consultation for a vasectomy

The comedian shared on E! News Daily Pop that although he looks forward to watching his children grow, he is planning to take appropriate measures to avoid having more offspring in the future.

“I already went and got my vasectomy consultation. I ain’t looking to populate the Earth completely, but I’m definitely looking forward to taking care and loving all the children that I currently have,” he said.

“I don’t know if I would’ve designed it this way, but it’s one of those things when you’re blessed with the gifts of children—and as we all know, I’ve been through so much, I find solace, I find peace in my children and I find purpose, so, I’m not out here looking,” Cannon also said to hosts Loni Love and Justin Sylvester.

Cannon said that his primary focus is to spend as much time as possible with his kids – despite undeniably busy schedules.

“I do have the guilt of not having enough time to spend with all of my children, as we all do because we’re working and constantly going,” he said. “Especially right now when they’re younger. We was doing little league with my 5-year-old this weekend. We got swim practice this week. I take my kids to school every morning. I FaceTime. Two weeks ago, twins had their birthday party. We shut down Six Flags.”

Nick Cannon’s eighth child with Bre Tiesi

At the beginning of this year, Nick Cannon and model Bre Tiesi revealed the news of her pregnancy with a video on Instagram. Tiesi shared a clip of the two, dressed in all white, celebrating around loved ones at a gender reveal party.

“My son,” Tiesi wrote in her caption. “Been keeping you safe in my belly from this world as long as I could.. you are surrounded by so much love. Mommy and daddy can’t wait to meet you.”

Nick Cannon also shared the news on his show, The Nick Cannon Show, in his “Pic of the Day” segment. While showing the photo of the two posing at the gender reveal party, Cannon gushed over his future son and the unconditional love he has for all of his children.

“As everybody knows, I have a lot of children. And I love them all dearly, sincerely, and every single one of my children are just as special as the other. It’s never a competition.”

Bre Tiesi recently shared that she is currently in her final trimester with her and Cannon’s baby.