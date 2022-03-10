Nick Cannon’s talk show reportedly canceled after six months

Nick Cannon hosts several successful television series. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson

Nick Cannon’s talk show has been canceled after one season. Cannon has yet to speak on the report of his self-titled series being canned.

The 41-year-old television host has repeatedly made headlines for fathering numerous children with several women.

He recently celebrated his son Golden’s birthday, who he shares with model Brittany Bell. Cannon has seven children with four women and expects an eighth child with Bre Tiesi.

Nick Cannon’s canceled series will complete the first season

The Nick Cannon show was set for a five-week hiatus as the host had other duties filming Fox’s The Masked Singer and VH1’s Wild “N Out.

Deadline reports that nationally syndicated series has enough episodes to complete its first and only season.

The veteran TV host impressed producers when he took over The Wendy Williams Show during her long absence. In addition, there were calls for the 41-year-old to become the permanent host due to his performance.

He is also a recognizable face due to hosting the popular Fox series The Masked Singer.

Nick Cannon’s eponymous syndicated daytime talk show is reportedly filming its last two episodes, and the crew will receive severance packages.

Nick Cannon’s show had low viewership

Nick Cannon’s talkshow suffered from low viewership. Deadline reports that it ranks as the lowest-rated single-host daytime syndicated talk show this season, with an average of 400,000 viewers.

“It’s never easy to cancel a production with clear potential but, after a great deal of deliberation and examining various options, we have made the difficult business decision to end production on Nick Cannon,” Mort Marcus and Ira Bernstein, co-presidents of Debmar-Mercury, said in a statement, per Deadline, continuing:

“We plan to offer viewers original episodes of the daytime talk show through the remainder of this season. Our thanks go to the very talented Nick Cannon and our wonderful production team, and we wish Nick continued success with his many hit ventures.”

Nick recently promoted his talk show on his Instagram page, hours after reports that the series has been axed.

“My “Mini Nick” Alejandro Cohen turns the tables to interview ME! Watch the FULL STORY on #NickCannonShow on YouTube! LINK IN STORIES,” he wrote in the caption.

Fox Television Stations, which hosted Cannon’s talk show, recently added Jennifer Hudson’s talk show for the next season.

In addition, Sherri Shephard’s series will takeover The Wendy Williams Show as the host has been off-air with health issues for an extended period.