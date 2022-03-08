Nick Cannon’s newest baby mama Bre Tiesi shows off her bare baby bump during a workout session

Mother-to-be Bre Tiesi hit the gym in Los Angeles on Sunday. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Expectant mother Bre Tiesi was spotted getting in a workout at PHLEXX Fitness in Los Angeles while showing off her cute growing baby bump on Sunday.

The model and real estate agent, 30, is expecting a baby boy with Nick Cannon later this year.

This will be Nick’s eighth child and Bre’s first.

Bre was dressed for comfort and style for her workout on Sunday

Bre Tiesi was looking both comfortable and stylish as she worked out with celebrity fitness trainer Mario Guevara at PHLEXX Fitness on Sunday.

Her workout threads included a black sports bra, marbled leggings, and gray sneakers. She carried a black sweatshirt and a bottle of aloe vera water to stay hydrated, had on full makeup, and was sporting some jewelry and a cute manicure.

Bre Tiesi got in a workout on Sunday afternoon in Los Angeles with her trainer. Pic credit: Backgrid

Bre is so excited for her first baby

The model and entrepreneur currently wears a lot of different hats. On her Instagram page, she describes herself as a model, an investor, a business consultant, a real estate agent, and a travel enthusiast. She is very active on Instagram and has more than 500,000 followers.

She also has a YouTube channel of different vlogs, although she has not posted in a few months.

Bre also has a fitness website called Body By Bre, where she sells fitness programs and recipes.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Soon, she’ll have one more thing to add to that list: proud mama.

Bre has been posting pictures of her growing baby bump from her baby shower and talking about how their son is already deeply loved.

“May you always know, little one, that you were wished for, longed for, and will forever be loved my son 👶🏽✨💙🙏🏼,” Bre said.

She also posted another photo and wrote, “I don’t know who you will be.. but I know you will be my everything. So thankful for all my friends and loved ones who celebrated you 👶🏽💙✨.”

Bre Tiesi and Nick Cannon’s baby boy is already deeply loved

Nick Cannon broke the news about Bre’s pregnancy on January 31 on his daytime talk show, The Nick Cannon Show.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NICK CANNON (@nickcannon) As his Pic of the Day, Nick showed a photo of him and Bre, announcing, “I want to share this beautiful, extraordinary moment. It’s me and, uh, Bre, the next mother of our child. It’s a boy, we found out officially yesterday.”

Nick continued to discuss how important his children are to him, saying, “At the end of the day, when a life comes into this world, it’s a celebration, and I’m excited, I’m happy.”

The day before, TMZ posted several photos of Bre and Nick hosting a gender reveal party on the beach in Malibu.

Bre and Nick were seen grinning ear to ear as they cradled Bre’s stomach while friends and family lovingly looked on in the photos. Guests would later find out that they were expecting a baby boy.

The due date has not yet been announced.