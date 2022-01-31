Nick Cannon baby mothers: A breakdown of all Nick’s kids and their moms

Nick Cannon has shared multiple children with different women. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Featureflash

Comedian and host Nick Cannon has become known for having many children with several different women over the past 11 years.

Most recently, as confirmed on The Nick Cannon Show, he has baby number 8 on the way with model Bre Tiesi.

Since 2011, Cannon has had seven children with four women. Last year alone, the Wild N’ Out star gained worldwide attention when he had different children with different women in just a matter of days.

Yeah, let’s break it down:

A timeline of Nick Cannon’s children and their mothers

Nick Cannon was first married to singer Mariah Carey in 2008. In 2011, he had his eldest children with Carey – son Moroccan and daughter Monroe. The fraternal twins will be turning 11 this year on April 30.

Cannon and Carey first separated in 2014 and finalized their divorce in 2016.

After calling it quits, Cannon moved on with model Brittany Bell. Cannon and Bell had their first child together, son Golden Sagon, in February of 2017. They next welcomed their daughter Powerful Queen to the world in December of 2020.

In 2021, just six months after his daughter Powerful was born, Cannon welcomed twins Zion and Zillion with DJ Abby De La Rosa.

Zion and Zillion were born on June 14th, 2021. His next child, Zen, was born on June 23rd, 2021.

Cannon had his seventh child, Zen, with girlfriend Alyssa Scott just over a week after his twins with De La Rosa were born.

And that brings us to today – Cannon expecting his 8th child sometime in 2022 after having a heartbreaking end of 2021.

At just five months old, Cannon’s son Zen tragically passed away from a brain tumor. The tumor was caused by hydrocephalus, otherwise known as a dangerously high amount of fluid in the brain. He has since spoken out on the hardships he faces after losing a child at such a young age.

Cannon confirmed eighth child through his “Pic of the Day”

On Monday, Cannon posted a clip from his show on Instagram of him showing the audience a photo that had fans previously speculating he was about to be a father again. The picture shows him and Bre Tiesi at a gender reveal party wearing all white, surrounded by people in celebration.

Canon said in the clip, “It’s me and Bre – The next mother.”

He then added to that by saying, “That sounds weird saying ‘the next mother’ cause as everybody knows, I have a lot of children. And I love them all dearly, sincerely.”

“Every single one of my children are just as special as the other. It’s never a competition,” he said. “Parents know what I mean when I talk about the love you have for a child – whether it’s a child that’s here, a child that’s no longer here, a child that’s grown, a child that’s about to be here – it doesn’t matter how many you have, it’s this unconditional, godly love that comes over.”

Cannon also says that he and Tiesi’s child, expected sometime in 2022, will be a boy. After he faced a parent’s worst nightmare by losing a son just a few months ago, fans and followers wish nothing but health and happiness for his son-to-be.