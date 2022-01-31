Nick Cannon confirms eighth child with Bre Tiesi after gender reveal goes viral

Nick Cannon and Brie Tiesi. Pic Credit: ImageCollect.com

Nick Cannon has officially confirmed that his eighth child will be with model Bre Tiesi.

On January 31st, Cannon confirmed during the opening of his talk show, The Nick Cannon Show, that he and Tiesi are expecting a baby boy.

Cannon shared a series of tweets from fans making fun of the fact that he is expecting yet another child. He then stated that he and Tiesi were in a “great space.”

Later, during the ‘Pic of the Day’ segment of his show, he shared a photo from his and Tiesi’s baby shower. He also spoke about his love for all of his children, as well as his excitement for his and Tiesi’s baby.

The Gender Reveal Party

The official announcement comes after photos of the pair’s gender reveal party went viral. TMZ reported that the party occurred on Sunday, January 30th in Malibu.

In the photos, pink, white, and blue balloons surround Cannon, Tiesi, and their friends and family.

Photos were captured of the pair holding hands and cradling Tiesi’s baby bump together. There was also a photo of guests holding party poppers filled with blue confetti, implying that the pair is expecting a boy.

Who is Bre Tiesi?

According to her Instagram, Tiesi is a model, real estate agent, investor, and business consultant. She also has a YouTube channel, where she showcases lifestyle vlogs.

Tiesi was married to former NFL star, Johnny Manziel. The pair married in 2018 and their divorce was finalized in November 2021, after Tiesi accused Manziel of cheating on her just one year after they wed.

Cannon’s Children

Cannon has welcomed seven children with four women.

He and singer Mariah Carey share twins, Monroe and Moroccan Scott. He also has two kids, Golden “Sagon” and Powerful Queen, with his former girlfriend, Britanny Bell. Abby de la Rosa is also the mother of his other set of twins. Alyssa Scott gave birth to Zen, who passed away from cancer in late 2021.

In an August 2021 radio interview with The Breakfast Club, Cannon gushed about his kids. He said, “I really just love being around my kids…I think I’ve been through so much in my life physically, mentally, and spiritually, the best place that I find is the time that I spend with my kids and that energy. And to get as much of that as possible and to pass on all that I’ve lived into something else, that’s why I do it, man.”