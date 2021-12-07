Nick Cannon’s youngest son, Zen, dies from brain tumor

Nick Cannon at the 3rd Annual MBJAM19 at the Dave & Busters on July 27, 2019, in Los Angeles, CA. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/AdMedia

Nick Cannon announced today that his youngest son, Zen S, Cannon, passed away over the weekend.

Cannon confirmed the unfortunate news on his Instagram page and on his daytime talk show, Nick Cannon.

Cannon and model Alyssa Scott welcomed Zen into the world on June 23, 2021.

The pair noticed early on that he had issues with his sinuses, but XXL reports that a routine doctor’s visit revealed a malignant tumor in Zen’s head and that there was fluid building up as well.

Dr. Laura Berman, an expert doctor on the show, told Cannon that Zen had a condition called hydrocephalus, otherwise known as a malignant brain tumor or brain cancer.

The tumor began to grow faster, and things quickly escalated over Thanksgiving.

In his message, Nick Cannon stated that he made sure to spend as much quality time with his son as he could this weekend.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Cannon explained that “usually, on Sundays, I kinda handle everything I need to handle with the family, and I fly back to New York. I rush back…but I wanted to make sure I allowed the sun to rise and, you know, kinda hold my son and… holding my son for the last time, but it was still, it was a beautiful setting… I turned around, and not only did we see the sunrise, but we saw the sunset, too.”

While friends, family, and fans mourn the loss of Zen, some are reminded that Zen came just over a week after Nick Cannon welcomed twin boys this year.

How many kids does Nick Cannon have?

Nick Cannon welcomed three children in 2021 — his youngest son Zen with Alyssa Scott and twins Zillion Heir and Zion Mixolydian with Abby De La Rosa.

In addition to Cannon’s three sons this year, Bustle reports that Brittany Bell had their second child together in December 2020, a daughter named Powerful Queen. In 2017, Cannon and Bell welcomed a son named Golden.

Nick Cannon’s first children were twins Monroe and Moroccan, born in 2011 to Cannon’s ex-wife, Mariah Carey.

With Cannon having four children in the past year with three different women, many people want to know who Nick Cannon is actually dating.

Who is Nick Cannon dating?

While it hasn’t officially been confirmed, most people speculate that Nick Cannon is juggling more than one relationship right now.

At a minimum, most fans speculate he is dating both Alyssa Scott and Abby De La Rosa.

Although Cannon was faithful in his marriage to Mariah Carey, he said in 2019 that he doesn’t think he will be able to “be with just one woman again.”

On his radio show last year, Cannon attributed his non-monogamous stance to his DNA. “Men don’t subscribe to monogamy because they feel like it’s not natural in their makeup, in their DNA,” the star stated.

Based on the births of his children within the past year, it would definitely seem that Cannon has settled into the idea of multiple partners. But according to Cannon, that’s just a natural part of his DNA.