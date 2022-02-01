Bre Tiesi: Everything we know about Johnny Manziel’s ex-wife and Nick Cannon’s apparent baby’s mother

Bre Tiesi, Nick Cannon’s baby’s mother. Pic Credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

It was revealed on January 30th that Nick Cannon is expecting his eighth child with Bre Tiesi.

The pair hosted a gender reveal party in Malibu, surrounded by their friends and family.

TMZ released photos showing the pair holding hands and cradling Tiesi’s baby bump. There was also a photo of guests holding unloaded party poppers, with blue confetti floating about. This indicated that the pair are expecting a baby boy.

Cannon confirmed the news on Monday during his talk show, The Nick Cannon Show. He revealed that he is in a “great space” and shared his excitement: “When a life comes into this world, it’s a celebration. I’m excited. I’m happy. I’m gonna be the best dad I can possibly be.”

Bre Tiesi posts video of gender reveal party

Tiesi also seems to be very excited about her pregnancy. She posted a video of the gender reveal party to her Instagram on Monday, with the caption: “My son. Been keeping you safe in my belly from this world as long as I could…you are surrounded by so much love. Mommy and daddy can’t wait to meet you.”

Who is Bre Tiesi?

According to her Instagram, Tiesi is a model, real estate agent, investor, and business consultant.

She has 499,000 followers on Instagram and has worked with brands such as Ciroc and Revolve.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The model has also worked as a realtor in Southern California, where she was born and raised.

She’s a fitness guru

Tiesi has a website, Body by Bre, where she sells workout programs and ebooks filled with vegan recipes. The website also has a blog about health and motivation for physical exercise.

She also has a YouTube channel, where she showcases lifestyle vlogs. Some of her vlogs showcase her travel adventures, while others showcase workouts.

She was previously married to Johnny Manziel

Tiesi was married to former NFL star, Johnny Manziel. The pair married in March 2018 and finalized their divorce in November 2021.

Tiesi accused Manziel of cheating on her just one year after they exchanged vows. When their divorce was finalized, Tiesi celebrated with a divorce party hosted by her friends. She shared photos of her divorce cake on Instagram. It read “I do. I did. I’m officially done.” The photos have since been deleted.

She loves to travel

Tiesi’s Instagram page is filled with photos from her travels. She has visited the Maldives, Bali, Mexico, Greece, and more.