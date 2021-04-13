Meghan Markle is reportedly willing to “forgive and move forward” after Royal Family tensions.

Meghan Markle is “willing to forgive and move forward” because that is “what Prince Philip would want,” sources close to the Duchess reportedly said.

After friends of the Duchess said she is not attending Prince Philip’s funeral scheduled for Saturday, April 17, because she does not “want to be center of attention,” they added that her main concern following the death of the Duke of Edinburgh was to support Prince Harry.

She, therefore, left it to Prince Harry to decide “whether or not she would attend the funeral” because she understands it offers an opportunity for members of the Royal Family to come together to heal the rift caused by Megxit.

“This [the funeral] is the opportune time for Henry to mend his relationship with his brother and his dad. She [Meghan] doesn’t need to be there for that,” a source told the Daily Mail.

However, the Duchess said she was willing to put the past behind her.

“Meghan said it’s during these times when family should come together, put their differences aside and unite as one,” the source said. “She [Meghan] said this is what Prince Philip would want and that she’s willing to forgive and move forward.”

Harry arrived in the U.K. without pregnant Meghan

News that Meghan is offering an olive branch comes after Prince Harry arrived in the U.K. to attend Prince Philip’s funeral.

Harry left his home in Santa Barbara on Saturday evening and arrived in the U.K. on Sunday afternoon around 1:15GMT on a British Airways flight. The Duke of Sussex was reportedly taken to Frogmore Cottage, where he is quarantining.

Harry reportedly regrets he wasn’t here to say goodbye to Philip

News of Meghan’s peace overture also comes after Prince Harry reportedly expressed regret that he was not in the U.K to say goodbye to Philip in person before he died.

Harry returned to the U.K. on Sunday for the first time since March 2020, when he and Meghan relocated to Los Angles and later settled in their Montecito home in Santa Barbara, California.

Prince Philip died peacefully in Windsor Castle, reportedly with the Queen at his bedside, on April 9, 2020, while Harry was in faraway Santa Barbara, California.

Philip’s death came after a month of hospitalization at King Edward VII hospital and St. Bartholomew’s, where he underwent heart surgery.

Philip asked Charles to take care of the Queen after his death

The Duke reportedly summoned his eldest son, Charles, Prince of Wales, for a “frank” and “heartfelt” conversation while recovering from heart surgery at King Edwards VII Hospital, reportedly because he was concerned he may not fully recover from his illness.

Philip reportedly asked Charles to take care of the Queen after his departure and talked to him about his future role as the heir to the throne and head of the Royal Family.

Philip returned home on March 16 and was hoping to celebrate his 100th birthday on June 21. But his health deteriorated overnight on Thursday, April 8, and he died on Friday morning.

Prince William and Harry paid tribute to Philip

Prince William and Harry took to social media on Monday to pay tribute to Philip

They shared fond memories of their grandfather and praised his sense of humor, Monsters and Critics reported.

In a post to Instagram, William described Philip as “an extraordinary man” whose life was “defined by service – to his country and Commonwealth, to his wife and Queen, and to our family.”

Harry described Philip as “a man of service, honor, and great humor” who was “authentically himself, with a seriously sharp wit, and could hold the attention of any room due to his charm. “

BREAKING: Statement from Prince Harry on his late grandfather ⬇️



Harry added: “he [Philip] was my grandpa: master of the barbecue, legend of banter, and cheeky right ’til the end…”