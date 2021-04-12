Prince William and Harry have both paid tribute to their grandfather, Prince Philip

Prince William and Harry have publicly paid tribute to their grandfather, Prince Philip, for the first time. Pic credit:

Prince William and Prince Harry have publicly paid tribute to their grandfather, Prince Philip, who died on Friday at the age of 99.

There have already been tributes from Prince Charles, Princess Anne, and many other members of the Royal Family, but this morning William and Harry have both publicly shared their feelings on their loss.

They both spoke fondly about their grandfather and about how much he would be missed, but they also spoke of Philip’s mischievousness and sense of humor.

William took to Instagram and Twitter to tell the world that his grandfather was “an extraordinary man and part of an extraordinary generation.”

He posted an adorable picture of him as a young boy with Prince Philip on a horse and cart. He wrote: “My grandfather’s century of life was defined by service – to his country and Commonwealth, to his wife and Queen, and to our family.”

The Duke stated that he feels “lucky” to have his grandfather with him until well into his adult life; he said Philip had guided him “through good times and the hardest days.”

He also stated his pleasure that Kate had the chance to get to know the Royal Consort and also know the “kindness” that he had shown her.

William continued: “I will never take for granted the special memories my children will always have of their great-grandpa coming to collect them in his carriage and seeing for themselves his infectious sense of adventure as well as his mischievous sense of humor!”

He concluded with trademark stiff upper lip: “My grandfather was an extraordinary man and part of an extraordinary generation. Catherine and I will continue to do what he would have wanted and will support The Queen in the years ahead. I will miss my Grandpa, but I know he would want us to get on with the job.”

Prince Harry: Says Philip was ‘master of the barbecue’

William’s brother, Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, has also released a statement this morning. He wrote: “My grandfather was a man of service, honor, and great humor. He was authentically himself, with a seriously sharp wit, and could hold the attention of any room due to his charm – and also because you never knew what he might say next.”

Harry referenced his grandfather’s service to his Queen and country, but he reiterated, “to me… he was my grandpa: master of the barbecue, legend of banter, and cheeky right ’til the end.” He added humorously, “right now, he would say to all of us, beer in hand, ‘Oh, do get on with it.”

Harry and Meghan Markle had also paid tribute to Prince Philip on Friday when they replaced their Archewell Foundation’s homepage with a somber message.

It read: “In Loving Memory of His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh: 1921-2021. Thank you for your service… You will be greatly missed.”

Prince Charles has also paid tribute to his father, Prince Philip

The heir to the throne, Prince Charles, echoed his son’s sentiments when he spoke about his father’s devotion to the Queen, his family, the country, and the whole Commonwealth. He added that he and his family would miss the much-loved figure enormously.

He concluded with a little emotion: “My dear Papa was a very special person who I think above all else would have been amazed by the reaction and the touching things that have been said about him.”

On Saturday, the Royal Family’s official Twitter account posted a tribute that the Queen had given to her husband in 1997 on their golden wedding anniversary.

She said: “He has, quite simply, been my strength and stay all these years, and I, and his whole family, and this and many other countries, owe him a debt greater than he would ever claim, or we shall ever know.”

Prince Philip’s funeral will take place at St George’s Chapel, on the grounds of Windsor Castle, this Saturday, April 17, in a ceremonial funeral.