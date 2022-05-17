Megan Fox says her mom knew Machine Gun Kelly was her ‘future son-in-law’ early in their relationship

Megan Fox shared her mother’s first thoughts on her fiance Machine Gun Kelly on the BBMAs red carpet. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/KGC-11/StarMaxWorldwide

Megan Fox took to the red carpet at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards to discuss music, movies, Machine Gun Kelly, and the final “m” – her mother.

The actress, 36, rocked this year’s BBMAs carpet alongside her fiance MGK in complimentary black and silvery sparkly outfits. Fox supported Kelly as a nominee at this year’s awards for Top Rock Artist and one of the night’s performers.

Megan Fox’s mom knew MGK was her future son-in-law early on

In an interview with Access, Machine Gun Kelly revealed that the song he was performing, Twin Flame, was written about his wife-to-be two years ago.

Fox then went on to share some insight as to what her mom thought about Machine Gun Kelly early on in their relationship in regards to the song.

“The first time he wrote it for me, and I like ran home and my mom happened to be staying with me at the time and I was like ‘Mom, listen, Colson just wrote me this song,’ Fox said. “And I played it for her and she was like, ‘Well that’s my future son-in-law I know that right away.'”

Fox continued to expose more in regards to her mom and Machine Gun Kelly’s relationship when the two first got together.

“She also got really drunk like one of the first times they ever hung out and she just kept petting him and being like, ‘You’re so pretty.’ She’s southern so she’s just like, ‘God, you’re just so pretty.'”

Kelly recalled the moment well and added in the mutual love he has for Fox’s mother and her southern name, Darlene.

“Betcha didn’t think we were gonna do an interview about my mom for five minutes,” Fox joked.

Machine Gun Kelly’s memorable proposal to Megan Fox

Although Megan Fox’s mom may have called it early on, the celebrity couple officially got engaged on January 11 of this year.

The two released the news to their Instagram followers in posts that showed off Fox’s unique diamond/emerald ring and the sentiment behind Kelly’s proposal.

“Yes, in this life and every life” 💍 beneath the same branches we fell in love under, i brought her back to ask her to marry me,” Kelly wrote in the caption of his post. “I know tradition is one ring, but i designed it with Stephen Webster to be two: the emerald (her birth stone) and the diamond (my birth stone) set on two magnetic bands of thorns that draw together as two halves of the same soul forming the obscure heart that is our love.”

Fox went more in-depth in her engagement announcement post with the details behind the proposal.

Along with sharing a video of the moment her fiance got down on one knee, she also revealed that MGK popped the question under the tree where two years ago, the couple fell in love, “asked for magic,” and drank each other’s blood.

“In July of 2020 we sat under this banyan tree. We asked for magic. We were oblivious to the pain we would face together in such a short, frenetic period of time. Unaware of the work and sacrifices the relationship would require from us but intoxicated off of the love. And the karma. Somehow a year and a half later, having walked through hell together, and having laughed more than I ever imagined possible, he asked me to marry him,” she wrote.

“And just as in every lifetime before this one, and as in every lifetime that will follow it, I said yes.…and then we drank each other’s blood,” she continued.

It seems as if the two knew they were each other’s Twin Flame early on, and it’s safe to assume Machine Gun Kelly performing the song he once wrote for Fox at the BBMAs was a full-circle moment.