Machine Gun Kelly reveals the symbolism behind Megan Fox’s engagement ring

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox pose for a selfie. Pic credit: @meganfox/Instagram

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox’s relationship has been nowhere close to normal, but many fans are enthralled with the intensity of their love for each other.

Not only were fans shocked by Megan Fox’s strange engagement post, but her engagement ring itself has sparked a lot of speculation amongst fans.

Megan Fox’s engagement ring has thorns

After Megan Fox’s announcement of their engagement, Machine Gun Kelly took to his own Instagram account to go into detail about her engagement ring.

He posted a video of the ring on his Instagram, starting the caption with the quote “yes, in this life and every life.”

He continues the caption to go into depth about their engagement location and the details of the ring:

“Beneath the same branches we fell in love under, i brought her back to ask her to marry me. i know tradition is one ring, but i designed it with Stephen Webster to be two: the emerald (her birth stone) and the diamond (my birth stone) set on two magnetic bands of thorns that draw together as two halves of the same soul forming the obscure heart that is our love.”

A closer look at the ring does reveal the two gems create a unique heart shape on thorned bands, Machine Gun Kelly wasn’t exaggerating the design.

Many fans are wondering, why did the rapper choose to make a band of thorns?

When asked about the peculiar design, Machine Gun Kelly says it’s “so, if she tries to take it off, it hurts,” before joking that “love is pain.”

Going further into depth about the ring’s design, he says “the concept is that the ring can come apart to make two rings. When it’s together, it’s held in place by a magnet.”

His Instagram post explains that the two rings held together symbolize the union of two halves of the same soul, which is further symbolized by the two gemstones.

Fans have been trying to figure out the ending line of Megan Fox’s engagement post, “…and then we drank each other’s blood,” which has as much symbolism to it as the unique engagement ring.

Machine Gun Kelly claims he recorded their engagement with his phone’s camera

Machine Gun Kelly said that rather than hiring a videographer to capture their engagement, he set his cell phone against a cup to record the moment.

While this isn’t entirely impossible, fans note that there are several different angles of the couple in their video for his proposal. Due to the different camera angles and the high quality of the video, not all fans are convinced that this was simply a cell phone recording.

However, some fans think that he may have had someone set up multiple cameras for the special moment rather than hiring someone to be there to film the proposal.

Regardless of whether Machine Gun Kelly recorded the proposal with his cell phone or if there were multiple cameras, fans are anticipating what their marriage will look like.