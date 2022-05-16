Machine Gun Kelly wore a $30k diamond-studded manicure to the BBMAs

Machine Gun Kelly rocked a $30k manicure at this year’s Billboard Music Awards. Pic credit: @nails_of_la/Instagram

Machine Gun Kelly rocked both his performance and his diamond manicure at this year’s Billboard Music Awards.

The musician, nominated at this year’s awards for Top Rock Artist, shined on the carpet of the BBMAs on Sunday night alongside Megan Fox in complementary sparkly outfits.

Before hitting the stage to perform his song Twin Flame, Kelly wore an all-black Dolce & Gabanna look with a silver-studded turtleneck. The outfit was completed with a cropped blazer, flared pants, and the star of the show – a black manicure covered in silver diamonds.

Machine Gun Kelly’s diamond manicure cost $30k

According to Page Six, founder of Nails of LA Brittney Boyce collaborated with Jillian Sassone of Marrow Fine Jewelry to create Kelly’s eye-catching nails. The manicure featured 880 diamonds that weighed 11.4 carats – bringing the grand total to $30,000.

“The nail set perfectly embodies MGK’s glam rock style,” Boyce said. “The whole set took over 10 hours to make. They were created off-site and applied before he hit the red carpet.”

Boyce has also said that MGK is one of her favorite clients because of his eagerness to show off her designs.

“No matter what, I’ll always get good nail shots with him, because he loves showing them off so much. With the girls I’m like, ‘Come on, show your nails.’ But he does such a great job with making them an actual accessory,” she said.

The Emo Girl singer took to Instagram to share a swipe-through of his BBMAs look and included a close-up shot of his manicure.

Sign up for our newsletter!

He also shared a closer look at the diamond set in his Instagram story, in which he revealed the crystal he kept in his pocket during his performance on stage.

Pic credit: @machinegunkelly/Instagram

Machine Gun Kelly will donate the proceeds of diamonds to charity

Although Kelly’s $30k manicure may have had the “wow” factor at the Billboard Music Awards, he plans to recycle the diamonds in a way that will have a positive impact.

In an interview on the red carpet with Entertainment Tonight, Kelly discussed the charitable future of his silver-studded nails.

“I’m gonna take these off and turn them into rings,” he said in regards to the diamonds. “And then we’re donating 100% of the proceeds to a Cleveland charity.”

“I’ll specify and release exactly which one in a press release, with the nail, so we see that my word is bond,” Kelly continued.

“These will be taken off my fingers and turned into nails, I mean turned into rings, and auctioned off, and yeah, the proceeds will go to some good.”

Machine Gun Kelly showed his charitable nature with the donation.