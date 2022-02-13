Megan Fox poses with Machine Gun Kelly in monochrome purple leather bustier outfit

Kelly and Fox began dating in 2020 after meeting on the set of indie film, Midnight In The Switchgrass. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Megan Fox looks stunning next to her man Machine Gun Kelly as she rocks a monochrome purple leather bustier outfit.

After splitting from husband of over a decade, Brian Austin Green, the stunning Hollywood actress, began a whirlwind romance with rapper MGK.

The couple has continued their streak of PDA and recently announced their shocking engagement.

Dating rumors for the pair began in 2020 after meeting on the set of indie film, Midnight In The Switchgrass in March.

Two months later, they were photographed grabbing food to eat in Calabasas, and the Transformers actress was not wearing her wedding ring.

Brian Austin Green seemingly reacted with a cryptic Instagram post of butterflies with the following caption.

“Eventually butterflies get bored sitting on a flower for too long. They start feeling smothered. It’s a great big world and they want to experience it.”

Megan Fox appears backstage with MGK in a purple leather outfit

With her divorce from Brian Austin Green being made official this week, two years after they split, the 35-year-old actress posed with Machine Gun Kelly backstage.

The mother of three looked stunning in a purple leather bustier outfit in the photo. She let her long brunette hair flow and accessorized it with gold necklaces.

In the caption, she wrote: “I thought you couldn’t make a hoe into a housewife?🤷🏻‍♀️💜”

MGK, on the other hand, wore a colorful sweater, trousers, and red shoes.

E! News reported that a judge finally signed off on Megan and Brian’s divorce judgment, freeing the actress to marry Machine Gun Kelly.

Her ex-husband Brian Austin Green, on the other hand, is expecting a child with girlfriend Sharna Burgess.

“Megan was surprised to hear the news about Brian and Sharna expecting,” an insider reportedly told US Weekly Magazine, adding that it hadn’t “even crossed her mind” the 48-year-old was trying for a baby the professional dancer.

Fox and Green share three children: Noah Shannon, 9, Bodhi Ransom, 7, and Journey River, 5.

Machine Gun Kelly reveals Megan Fox engagement ring was designed to cause pain if removed

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly announced their engagement earlier this year.

In an interview, MGK revealed the ring has thorns and will cause pain if she removed it, explaining: “So if she tries to take it off, it hurts,” added the Bloody Valentine musician, quipping, “Love is pain!”

In an Instagram post, the rapper gave a close-up of the ring, explaining its symbolism.

“beneath the same branches we fell in love under, i brought her back to ask her to marry me. i know tradition is one ring, but i designed it with Stephen Webster to be two: the emerald (her birth stone) and the diamond (my birth stone) set on two magnetic bands of thorns that draw together as two halves of the same soul forming the obscure heart that is our love. 1-11-2022,” he wrote in the caption.

Megan Fox and MGK have not revealed when they plan to marry.