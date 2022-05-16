Who opened the Billboard Music Awards 2022? Opening act included Diddy performing new song, surprise guests

Diddy performs during the 2022 Billboard Music Awards opening. Pic credit: NBC/Peacock

The 2022 Billboard Music Awards brought out plenty of musical superstars, with host Sean “Diddy” Combs presiding over the event. As the BBMAs host, the Bad Boys Record mogul had a few surprises up his sleeve too.

Early in the show, Diddy decided to get things started in a major way, bringing out several surprise guests to perform for the BBMA’s opening act. He also threw it back to one of the classics he was involved in during the 1990s.

Here are more details about who opened the Billboard Music Awards, performing as part of the opening act on Sunday with Diddy.

Diddy brings surprise guests for Billboard Music Awards 2022 opening act

Las Vegas, Nevada, was the host of the Billboard Music Awards, which honored musicians across all genres. Hosting the show was Sean “Diddy” Combs, who got some help early on to get the crowd ready for the night ahead.

The hip-hop pioneer made sure to kick things off with a high-energy opening performance that included him performing a cover of Gotta Move On. Toni Braxton and H.E.R. originally did the song, but the version Diddy performed had Bryson Tiller providing the chorus for what could be a future hit.

After giving viewers a taste of the new music, a surprise guest arrived as Jack Harlow showed up on another stage and performed his No. 1 hit First Class.

From there, Diddy launched into a verse from a classic as he delivered his portion of the late Notorious B.I.G.’s Mo Money Mo Problems. Lending assistance on the hook was singer, Teyana Taylor. Her young daughter, Junie, joined them on stage for some dance moves.

Billboard released a full video showing off the opening performance with Diddy, Bryson Tiller, Jack Harlow, Teyana Taylor, and Junie below.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Ahead of the opening performance, Jack Harlow claimed a Billboard award for Top Rap Song along with Lil Nas X for their smash hit Industry Baby. Harlow’s Come Home the Kids Miss You recently debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 200 and will likely bring some nominations for the rapper at next year’s BBMAs.

Diddy threw a little shade at Will Smith’s Oscars slap during monologue

According to ET Online, Diddy’s opening monologue was mostly positive and uplifting. However, it also included the hip-hop star alluding to what went down at the Oscars this past March when Will Smith slapped onstage presenter Chris Rock following one of Rock’s jokes about Smith’s wife.

“If you feeling a little froggy tonight, don’t feel froggy, but if you are feeling a little bit froggy and you decide to jump on this stage here tonight, I do suggest you have your affairs in order,” Diddy said, laughing a bit. “And I say that with love I say that with the ultimate and utmost love.”

Diddy let the crowd know that he was wearing many hats, as he’s not only a producer, rapper, and music mogul but also hosted an executive produced this year’s BBMAs.

However, Diddy said he didn’t see himself as the host but as the “vibe curator, the frequency elevator, Black Brother Thunder, the Chocolate Boy Wonder. They call me Diddy, but ya’ll can call me Love!”

The 2022 Billboard Music Awards took place at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Sunday. In addition to Diddy and his surprise guests for the opening act, other performers included Silk Sonic, Florence and the Machine, Latto, Megan Thee Stallion, Ed Sheehan, and Travis Scott.