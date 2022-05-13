Chris Rock says ‘believe all women, except Amber Heard’ during comedy show roast

Chris Rock joked about Amber Heard and Johnny Depp’s relationship. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Acepixs/Sarah Silbiger/CNP/AdMedia

Chris Rock has addressed Amber Heard and Johnny Depp’s ongoing defamation trial during his comedy tour.

Depp is suing Heard for $50 million over an article where she described herself as a victim of domestic violence.

The actor has alleged the actress physically and verbally abused him during their relationship.

Heard has denied the allegations and countersued for $100 million, alleging Depp beat her more than once while under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Chris Rock recently addressed the now infamous Will Smith slap while at a Dave Chappelle show.

Chris Rock jokes about alleged Amber Heard fecal incident

During his Ego Death tour stop in the UK, Rock discussed cancel culture and joked about taking precautions with sex.

According to LadBible, the conversation soon turned to Amber Heard and an alleged poop incident.

He then said: “Believe all women, believe all women… except Amber Heard… What the f**k is she on? She s**t in his bed! She’s fine but she’s not s**ting fine.

“She s**t in his bed. Once you s**t in someone’s bed you just guilty of everything.”

“She s**t in his bed. What the f**k is going on there? Wow. And they had a relationship after that. It must be amazing p***y… I’ve been with some crazy b*****s, but goddammit.”

The crowd reportedly erupted into laughter in reaction to the jokes about the trial between the two Hollywood stars.

Johnny Depp says Amber Heard pooped on the bed they share

Depp testified he had an argument with Heard after arriving late to her birthday party at their home in Los Angeles.

He alleged that after the dinner, Heard verbally and physically assaulted him.

Depp said he left Heard in the apartment but wanted to retrieve his belongings at their shared home after deciding he wanted to end the relationship.

The actress had reportedly gone on a scheduled trip to Coachella at the time.

Depp alleged that his security guard then showed him a photo of “human fecal matter” on his side of the bed shared with Heard.

He described to the court his reaction to the photo, saying, “I understood why it wasn’t a good time to go down there. My initial response to that was, I mean… I laughed.

“It was so outside. It was so bizarre and so grotesque that I could only laugh. So I did not go down there that day.”

Starling Jenkins, a member of Depp’s security team, testified that Amber Heard took responsibility for the fecal matter incident, adding that she called it a “horrible practical joke.”