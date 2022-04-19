Johnny Depp to testify against Amber Heard, bed poop incident expected to come up 

Johnny Depp will talk Amber Heard bed pooping. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/Admedia

A trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard is underway in Virginia, and things might get messy.

Attorneys for Johnny are suing Amber because of an opinion piece she wrote in The Washington Post. Amber wrote about how she was a victim of domestic abuse. Amber never named Johnny in the article, but he is suing for defamation.

The case against Amber isn’t Johnny’s first time in court. Johnny previously lost a libel case against The Sun. He sued the paper when they labeled him a “wife-beater,” something he vehemently denied.

Both Johnny and Amber will take the stand to discuss an incident when someone defecated in Johnny’s bed after an argument. Amber has blamed the dog for the fiasco.

Johnny Depp to testify against Amber Heard and discuss bed poop

Johnny Depp is expected to testify against Amber Heard over a bed pooping incident.

TMZ reports that the two got into an argument at their Los Angeles penthouse in 2016, where Amber threw herself a birthday celebration. Depp left the party and threw a magnum bottle of wine at Amber’s head on his way out the door.

The morning after the party, a housekeeper called Johnny and informed him that someone pooped in his bed under the covers. Amber claimed it was her teacup Yorkie, but Johnny said that the bed poop was not from a dog.

Allegedly, Johnny could not get over the bed pooping, and their marriage was over.

Johnny is suing Amber for $50 million for defamation, and Amber is counter-suing for $100 million for defamation.

A very messy situation, indeed.

Amber Heard leaves social media before the trial

Amber Heard took to social media to alert fans that she planned on taking a break before the trial.

She shared a lengthy post where she described the allegations and proclaimed her innocence.

Amber typed in the note that she was taking a planned break from social media before her court date. Amber wrote, “I’m going to go offline for the next several weeks. As you may know, I’ll be in Virginia where I face my ex-husband Johnny Depp in court.”

Amber explained why she was going to court and wrote, “Johnny is suing me for an op-ed I wrote in The Washington Post, in which I recounted my experience of violence and domestic abuse.”



The trial between Amber and Johnny is underway. Potential witnesses include Elon Musk and James Franco.