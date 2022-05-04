Megan Thee Stallion ‘understood the assignment’ for Met Gala 2022 as fans love her golden look 

Megan Thee Stallion 2022 Met Gala. Pic credit: @theestallion/Instagram

Megan Thee Stallion took a break from twerking videos to strut on the red carpet of the 2022 Met Gala.

Unlike other celebrities like Gwen Stefani, Megan received praise for dressing true to the theme of gilded glamour. Megan stunned in an intricate gold gown with head-to-toe sequins by Moschino.

Megan had an exciting Monday– other than attending the Met Gala, she also received a Houston holiday for her philanthropic efforts.

Megan The Stallion stuns at the Met Gala

Megan Thee Stallion looked gorgeous in a Moschino gown by Jeremy Scott. Her gold dress featured a matching golden shrug that resembled bird wings. The golden gown featured a long train and a high-thigh slit which showed off her luscious legs. Her hair was neat in an elegant updo, and she wore her signature cat-eye makeup.

She completed the look with strappy Stuart Weitzman heels.

The Met posted pictures of Megan as she glowed on the red carpet and wrote in the caption, “Thee one, thee only @theestallion glimmers on the #MetGala red carpet.”

An approving commenter wrote in all caps-lock, “SHE UNDERSTOOD THE ASSIGNMENT.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Another eagle-eyed fan had other things on her mind. She wrote, “Vacuum the floor by her feet. Wtf is that?”

Pic credit: @metmuseum/Instagram

Megan also shared pictures from her exciting night, which included selfies with Jared Leto and Cardi B.

She wrote in the caption, “Pretttyyy sure I got thee best selfies at the met gala this year lol tag who you see.”

Megan told PEOPLE that the color suited her skin. She shared, “I feel like I’m gold anyway, and I feel like I came out here to give my skin, I came out here to give melanin. Gold looks beautiful on me.”

Megan The Stallion celebrates Megan The Stallion Day

May 2nd was an important day for Megan Thee Stallion for various reasons. First, Megan walked and rocked her second Met Gala red carpet. She also celebrated the birthdays of her mother and grandmother, both of whom were born on that date.

Finally, she can call May 2nd hers, as Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner applauded Megan’s charitable efforts with Megan Thee Stallion Day.

Megan received a key to the city for her charitable efforts. She shared the celebration on her social media pages in a modest white dress.

She wrote in the caption, “Came home real quick to get THEE KEY TO THEE CITY and in honor of my mother and grandmother’s birthday MAY 2ND is officially MEGAN THEE STALLION DAY IN HOUSTON TX.”

Things are looking up for the Savage rapper, who has the rare honor of having her own holiday.