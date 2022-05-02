Megan Thee Stallion dazzles in rainbow cutout bodysuit for Memphis 

Megan Thee Stallion poses in bodysuit. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson

Megan Thee Stallion’s twerking videos are widely popular, but her photos in different attire do just as well with fans.

Megan Thee Stallion stunned in a seductive set of photos featuring a custom rainbow bodysuit. The suit was tailored to Megan’s curvy body and allowed her hips and cleavage to pop.

Today is the new Megan Thee Stallion Day, and the rapper celebrated her new holiday in style.

Megan Thee Stallion rocks a rainbow-colored cutout bodysuit

The rainbow bodysuit covered her intimate areas but allowed her curves to thrive.

Megan had blue streaks in her otherwise dark tresses. She also sported bright blue eyeshadow to match her hair and outfit. Megan flipped off her middle finger and closed one eye in a sassy photo.

She wrote in the caption, “Memphis last night.”

Megan performed at the Beale Street Music Festival 2022, and there was a lot of twerking involved.

Some celebrities showed love in Megan’s comment section, leaving fire emojis and compliments.

Paris Hilton left a heart-eyed emoji and multiple rainbows and fire emojis. Bella Thorne was another fan of the post, as she wrote “okaayy” and some fire emojis of her own.

Megan Thee Stallion Day is celebrated today

Not many living people can say they have their own holiday. ABC reports that Megan Thee Stallion received a special day from Houston mayor Sylvester Turner, who applauded her philanthropic efforts.

The mayor revealed that Megan Thee Stallion Day is celebrated on May 2nd, the same day as her mother and grandmother’s birthdays.

Megan received a key to the city for her charitable efforts. Megan documented the festivities on her social media pages. In a caption posted on Instagram, she wrote, “Came home real quick to get THEE KEY TO THEE CITY and in honor of my mother and grandmother’s birthday MAY 2ND is officially MEGAN THEE STALLION DAY IN HOUSTON TX.”

Today, I was proud to take a moment to celebrate the philanthropic contributions of @theestallion along with her family and many of our Council Members. Her contributions to #Houston have helped a tremendous amount of people and uplifted our city when we needed it the most. pic.twitter.com/7TyUHsoHQb — Sylvester Turner (@SylvesterTurner) May 2, 2022

We love a celebrity who gives back to the community!