Gwen Stefani trolled for missing the Met Gala theme in ‘day-glo’ crop top and full skirt

Gwen Stefani Met Gala 2022. Pic credit: @gwenstefani/Instagram

Gwen Stefani turned heads as she attended the 2022 Met Gala. But did she break necks for the wrong reason?

The singer and wife of Blake Shelton attended the event in a bright neon green skirt and matching bandeau. Although some commenters pointed out that the skirt style matched the gilded glamour theme, others thought the color of the garments missed the mark completely.

While celebrities like Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner opted for neutral colors, Gwen went all out in bright neon green.

Gwen Stefani gets criticism for Met Gala attire

Gwen Stefani attended this year’s Met Gala, where the theme was In America: An Anthology of Fashion.

Guests were instructed to dress in gilded glamour, a reference to America’s Gilded Age of opulence and excess.

Gwen wore a custom neon green bandeau and skirt designed by famed bridal designer Vera Wang. Gwen’s hair blonde locks were long and sleek as they cascaded down her back. Gorgeous Gwen rocked toned-down makeup with a bright blue cat-eye. She completed the look with fingerless opera gloves.

An Instagram for the Met shared photos of Gwen on their feed.

The Met wrote in the caption, “Don’t speak—we have no words for @gwenstefani’s electrifying look #MetGala.”

Gwen also shared snaps from behind the scenes as she got ready to walk the red carpet.

While many members of the press seemed to love Gwen’s look, fans seemed divided on the Vera Wang piece, mostly because of the color.

One critic wrote, “This isn’t on theme AT ALL.”

Another snarky commenter wrote, “Thought it was Jeffree Star for a split second.”

Finally, a critic joked, “The theme was day-glo, right?”

Pic credit: @gwenstefani/Instagram

Although the color of Gwen’s dress may be a topic of contention, the gown’s cut was stunning.

Gwen Stefani did her own makeup for the Met Gala

Gwen not only made headlines for her loud attire— but the singer also did her own makeup.

Gwen, who was hot off the heels of her makeup brand release for GXVE Beauty, wore understated makeup to go with her overpowering dress. She is no stranger to doing her own makeup, and she revealed she always does her makeup for live performances. The California native also worked as a makeup artist in a department store before making it big in Hollywood.



Marie Claire shared that Gwen mixed two nude lipsticks to create her look. Those nude lipsticks have yet to receive a name but have a release date at Sephora in June.