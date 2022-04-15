Gwen Stefani is ranch-ready in this cowgirl getup for spring break 

Gwen Stefani celebrated the country for spring break in Oklahoma. Pic credit: @gwenstefani/Instagram

Gwen Stefani shared some more country-inspired pictures on her social media. The fashion maven’s style has evolved, and lately, she has channeled a country and rodeo look.

Some fans think Gwen’s husband, country singer Blake Shelton, is the reason for her transformation.

Last month, Gwen performed at a Houston rodeo and wore fringe and cowgirl attire.

Gwen also posted an Instagram video with an assortment of outfits, many of which featured fringe.

The latest shots showed Gwen enjoying her husband’s native state.

Gwen Stefani is ready for the ranch in a cowgirl ensemble for spring break

Gwen Stefani shared a social media picture from her time in Oklahoma.

The singer celebrated a spring break in Oklahoma and enjoyed the nature and scenery. Gwen’s relationship with the state may have something to do with Blake. Her husband Blake was born in Oklahoma and spent his childhood there before moving to Nashville at age 17.

Gwen wore a cowgirl hat and a red bandana underneath as she looked off into the distance. She wore a xoxo necklace and a cross.

Sign up for our newsletter!

She shared a photograph of a beautiful purple flower in the second part of the post. She pointed to the stunning piece of nature with her long black and white acrylic tipped nails.

Gwen wrote in the caption, “#Oklahoma #Springbreak gx.”

She wrote “gx” in her Instagram caption, which is her signature and the inspiration for her makeup line, GXVE beauty. Gwen also tagged the makeup line in the post.

Gwen’s comment section was filled with praise for the rocker’s country look and relationship.

Pic credit: @gwenstefani/Instagram

A commenter wrote, “I love how you’re so glamorous yet here you are- out in the country and still looking glamorous! I pray you and Blake always share a deep love and respect for one another. I’ve been married almost 49 years and while relationships evolve, it’s so nice to have someone who just gets you – who knows you – all the good, the bad, and still loves you and you still love them. It makes this crazy world so much more tolerable.”

The comment was a testament to the love fans have for Gwen and Blake.

Gwen Stefani rocks a country-inspired outfit at the Houston Rodeo

Gwen Stefani made a splash as a performer at the Houston Rodeo.

The singer wore tassels, fringe, and cowboy boots for her energetic performance. She rocked her signature bright red lips and a high ponytail as she danced for the crowd.

She posted a picture from the performance and wrote, “Thank u for having me houston. they say everything is bigger in texas and this crowd proved it !! luv u & miss u already gx.”

Gwen also plugged her line GXVE Beauty in the Houston Rodeo post.

Gwen performed classics like No Doubt’s Its My Life and Hollabackgirl.

Fans can get a piece of Gwen and purchase items from her new makeup line at Sephora.