Gwen Stefani shows off country-inspired Houston rodeo outfit complete with tassels and cowboy boots

Gwen Stefani dons country-inspired rodeo attire. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Gwen Stefani is taking a page from country star husband Blake Shelton with her newest look. The No Doubt singer wears country-inspired rodeo attire in a new Instagram post.

Gwen is a fashion trailblazer, seeking influence from Old Hollywood and Harajuku Japanese street style in the past.

Gwen met her husband, country singer Blake on The Voice and the two married on July 13, 2021, with Stefani wearing two Vera Wang dresses.

Is her latest outfit inspired by her husband/muse Blake?

Gwen Stefani rocks a country-inspired outfit complete with tassels and cowboy boots

Gwen Stefani’s performance at the Houston Rodeo was a professional and fashion success. The ageless singer put on a show for adoring fans, and her fashion is occasionally-appropriate.

Gwen throws her hand in the air and sings in the first picture from the vantage point of the crowd. Gwen is on-stage performing with her signature red lips, a high ponytail, and white cowboy boots. She wears white high-waisted shorts with tassels and fishnet stockings underneath.

Her matching jacket is white with embellishment and has vibrant gold tassels hanging from the sleeves.

She writes for the caption, “thank u for having me Houston. they say everything is bigger in Texas and this crowd proved it !! luv u & miss u already.”

Gwen poses with her band in another shot. Her platinum blonde hair is down, and she wears her signature red lips. She has a checkered black and white shirt, white slacks, and checkered sneakers.

Pic credit: @gwenstefani/Instagram

Unsurprisingly, Gwen’s makeup line shows some love in the comments with a fire and heart emoji.

Gwen Stefani - It's My Life ( Rodeo Houston 2022 )

Watch this video on YouTube

Gwen’s performances included No Doubt songs and solo career songs like Hollaback Girl.

Gwen Stefani’s new makeup line is out now

After months of speculation, Gwen’s new makeup line has a name and is in stores for purchase.

GXVE is Gwen Stefani’s first beauty line, and she pronounces it as “Give.” The name GXVE comes from her signature: a G with an X.

Gwen does not rely on makeup artists to create her iconic looks. She tells WWD, “I’ve always done my own makeup for live no matter what. Even now, still… It’s part of my ritual.”

Gwen is known for her perfect bright red lips, so naturally, a makeup line makes sense. The makeup line contains three red lipsticks, an eyeshadow palette, an eyeliner, two eyebrow pencils, and a face primer. The prices range from $24-$48.

In true Gwen style, the line is Clean, Vegan, and Cruelty-Free.

Fans can now purchase items from Gwen’s new makeup line at Sephora.