Gwen Stefani initially didn’t know why people liked Blake Shelton

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani on The Voice. Pic credit: NBC

Gwen Stefani met Blake Shelton when they were both coaches on The Voice.

In a recent interview, Gwen actually said that before she appeared on The Voice, she had no idea who Blake Shelton was or that he even existed.

Even crazier, Gwen said that once she saw Blake, she had no idea what anyone liked about him.

Of course, that all changed once she got to know him, and the two married earlier in 2021.

Gwen Stefani had no idea why The Voice fans liked Blake Shelton

Gwen Stefani has been a huge name in music since her band, No Doubt, hit it big in 1995 with songs like Just a Girl, Don’t Speak, and Spiderwebs.

Blake Shelton didn’t get his big break until six years later when he released the hit single Austin and became a massively successful country music star.

However, when Gwen Stefani joined The Voice in 2014, she not only had never heard of Blake Shelton, but she was also unfamiliar with his music.

When she saw him on The Voice, she said she had no idea what it was that anyone liked about him.

Gwen was on Apple Music’s holiday radio show From Apple Music With Love and said she didn’t know Blake Shelton even existed as a human.

“When I got on the show, I was like googling him and watching old reruns of The Voice to try to figure out why people like him so much,” Gwen said.

She was confused at his popularity, but then she said one of her nannies noted that Blake was hot, and she agreed. She also started to see how funny he was on The Voice.

“The more I watched the show, the more I could see,” Gwen said. “Wow, he’s funny, he’s tall. I started to get it.”

Gwen and Blake finally hooked up after The Voice

Gwen Stefani was married to Bush frontman Gavin Rossdale, and Blake Shelton was married to country singer Miranda Lambert.

However, Gwen wanted to work with Blake professionally.

“I had this fantasy of writing a song with [him] or doing something,” she said. “At that time of my life, I was really searching for my next music, what I would do. I was really trying to be inspired.”

After Blake and Miranda divorced in 2015 and Gwen and Gavin divorced in 2016, the two ended up eventually dating, and this gave them a chance to perform together.

One thing led to another, and after dating for a few years, Gwen and Blake got married at his ranch in Oklahoma in 2021.

The Voice is on hiatus, and the show should return to NBC in the latter half of 2022.