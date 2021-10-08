The Voice’s Blake Shelton wants the world to hear his wedding song for Gwen Stefani

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani at CMA Awards. Pic credit: CBS

When The Voice coach Blake Shelton and singer Gwen Stefani got married in July, he had a special treat for her.

Blake not only wrote his own wedding vows, but he wrote it as a song and then performed it for her during the wedding.

This was a brand-new song that Shelton had composed and one that no one had ever heard before.

Shelton joked that before the wedding, the only place he performed it was in front of a mirror.

Now, Shelton said he and Stefani are excited for the world to hear the song, We Can Reach The Stars.

Blake Shelton and his wedding song for Gwen Stefani

Blake Shelton appeared on Late Night With Seth Meyers, appearing from home.

Shelton said that he was nervous as he sang the new song to his bride-to-be and sat on a barstool to perform it as his vows.

“I had rehearsed it so many times just in the bathroom, or when we weren’t together or whatever that I really had it down,” Shelton said. “The only thing that I was concerned about was breaking the barstool that they had for me to sit on. That was literally something that was in my mind, like, oh wouldn’t that be great if I sat on this thing… but I didn’t, and I made it through.”

The big news is that Blake plans to let the world hear the song that he wrote for his wife.

In a different interview with SiriusXM’s Storme Warren on The Highway, Blake said it was harder than he thought it would be because he doesn’t write many songs anymore.

“It’s just like pulling teeth for me and something she’s always on my case about. So, I started writing this song, and I can only get so far with it, cause I didn’t want it to just be something for that moment,” Shelton said.

He called Craig Wiseman and asked for help but maintained he “wanted something broad, and also specific to Gwen.”

The good news is that fans might hear it soon.

“I don’t know what or when we’re going to do something with it, but it’s something that I wanted to have a recording of,” he continued.

“I think it’s something I want to share because I’m really proud of it. For me, It’s something I want people to hear and know because I’m proud to be married to Gwen and so proud of that song,” he added.

Will Blake Shelton return to The Voice after this season?

Blake Shelton remains one of the most popular members of The Voice coaching staff, but there have been rumors he might be leaving at the end of the season.

The rumors indicate that NBC wants to make the coaches younger to bring in a younger audience. With the success so far of Ariana Grande on the show, it is leading them to consider pushing Blake out.

If this happens, there is a chance Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani could hit the road together in a mega-tour, so don’t expect him to disappear from the scene.

The Voice airs on Monday and Tuesday nights at 8/7c on NBC.