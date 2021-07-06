Gwen Stefani looks bride-worthy in two Vera Wang gowns for wedding to Blake Shelton

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton got married July 3 after six years together. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Gwen Stefani knows how to rock it in any outfit and that now includes the two gowns she wore for her wedding to Blake Shelton.

The No Doubt singer, 51, looked absolutely beautiful over the fourth of July weekend as she finally tied the knot with her longtime love Blake, 45.

The pair got married July 3 at Blake’s ranch in Oklahoma after nearly six years together and a nine-month engagement.

Gwen was a vision in white in two custom Vera Wang gowns, complete with white cowboy boots for the reception

In some posts to Instagram, Gwen shared glimpses of the two gowns she chose to wear for her big day, both Vera Wang creations.

Vera shared a stunning picture of the glowing bride with some details about the dress Gwen chose for the official ceremony, saying that the high-low dress was a silk custom-made, lily white georgette gown with hand tumbled tulle around the bottom.

With a gorgeous open back, plunging neckline that created a heart-shaped design on the front, and a chapel length veil in lily white and with the names of Gwen’s children and her now-husband Blake embroidered onto it Gwen looked like a vision.

For her second look, Gwen chose a fun, tulle-skirted mini dress and completed the look with some high-heeled, white cowboy boots.

The Hollaback Girl singer captioned the pic by saying, “you need a party dress when u get to marry @blakeshelton@verawang“

Blake Shelton mixed it up with a formal top and comfy jeans

Making sure to pay tribute to his country roots, Blake opted for some casual blue jeans and a more formal tuxedo jacket on top of a white shirt. He completed the look with a black vest and bow tie.

Earlier on their wedding day, Gwen shared a fun video clip of herself prepping for her big day. The singer’s platinum locks were pulled up in a tight, impeccable bun as the video began with the star showing the top of her head.

She then flipped her head back and showed off her brilliant smile, a flowery veil spilling behind her while a large, white bow rested in front of her bun.

The stable pair met while filming the musical competition series The Voice back in 2015.

Both singers have divorces in their past, with Blake divorcing Miranda Lambert in July of 2015 and Gwen filing for divorce from her husband of 13 years, singer Gavin Rossdale, that same year.