Kendall Jenner ditched her bra and her eyebrows for the Met Gala 

Kendall Jenner goes braless and browless. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ImagePressAgency

Kendall Jenner went braless again. The reality TV star and model makes headlines every time she posts a braless selfie. So when she went without a bra on fashion’s biggest night of the year, stories about the model went into overdrive.

It appeared that Kendall borrowed some of her sister Kim Kardashian’s bleach as she rocked bleach blonde eyebrows.

Kendall has had success over the years at the Met– last year, she joined the sheer dress trend in Givenchy. This year, she had the pleasure of being joined by all four sisters, Kim, Khloe Kourtney, and Kylie. KarJenner’s momager Kris Jenner also walked the red carpet with her daughters.

Kendall Jenner goes braless and browless to the 2022 Met Gala

Kendall Jenner appeared browless on the red carpet, but the look was (hopefully) temporary. She dressed for this year’s theme, In America: An Anthology of Fashion, with the looks paying tribute to gilded glamour.

Kendall shared photos from her elegant look at the Met, including some behind-the-scenes snaps as she prepared.

Kendall wore a long black Prada gown with a stunning ruched train that she navigated on the red carpet. Her sheer fishnet bodice featured floral detailing and revealed Kendall’s bare chest. She completed the look with diamonds from her family jeweler, Lorraine Schwartz.

Kendall freed the nipple in her sheer Prada bodice. She showed off her slender arms in the sleeveless ensemble.

Kendall wrote in the caption, “@prada at The Met @voguemagazine.”

Pic credit: @kendalljenner/Instagram

Her mother, Kris Jenner, took to the comments section to show love and wrote, “STUNNINGLY BEAUTIFUL!!!!” Kendall’s Hulu series The Kardashians also showed love and wrote, “So stun.”

Fans also showed love for Kendall’s opulent look.

Kendall’s Prada ensemble was certainly less polarizing than Kim’s Marilyn Monroe dress.

Kendall Jenner attends the 2021 Met Gala

Kendall Jenner stunned on the red carpet of the 2021 Met Gala in a sheer Givenchy dress.

She gave Vogue a behind-the-scenes look as she prepared at the Carlyle Hotel.

Her team, including makeup artist Mary Phillips and hairstylist Jen Atkin, expressed excitement. She gushed, “This is our fourth Met ball together, and it feels like the first every time.”

Kendall said that she drew inspiration from Audrey Hepburn for the look. She shared that Audrey always wore Givenchy and said, “She’s the biggest legend; I’ve been obsessed with her my whole life.”

It looks like Kendall did it again as her fifth Met Gala look received praise.